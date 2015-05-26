In the age of Instagram, cricketers have to do more than work on their stats

THE notion that aspirant cricketers are adequately and naturally rewarded for their endeavours through simple weight of runs and wickets is both quaint and romantic.

It does happen, though. Coaches have been telling their proteges for more than a century to "knock down the selectors’ door" with irresistible numbers — keep scoring runs or taking wickets and "they can’t ignore you forever".

Except they can. And do. Ask Stephen Cook. Ask Hardus Viljoen. They aren’t the only ones, of course. The domestic game in most countries is full of players who deserve better recognition for their skills, application and results.

Young players are not taught to be eye-catching. In fact, the opposite is true. Young players with a decent opinion of their own ability are quickly taken down a peg or two by their peers, brought down to earth with snide and sarcastic comments if they are perceived to be too cocky. It’s a practice particularly prevalent in Southern Africa.

And yet, the reticent and shy, those lacking in confidence and self-belief are told to "back themselves" and "dream big". It’s a difficult thing to get right. We want our cricketers to be brimming with confidence but the moment that confidence is perceived to have brimmed over, we slam the lid back down it.

There is no clearer example than Kevin Pietersen. He is fundamentally a braggart and a loudmouth. He is confident to a point that induces nausea among teammates and many supporters, but they’d be all over him to be more outgoing if he was easily sledged and failed to impose himself on bowlers.

Deeply ambitious cricketers will stop at nothing to be noticed and ensure they are in the right place at the right time — even if it means moving to the other side of the world. For most, it might simply mean moving province or franchise rather than country, but also a detailed analysis of where the next international vacancy may appear and a deliberate plan to position for it.

Many a middle-order batsman has converted to opener if that presents the best chance of playing on the biggest stage, and many a number eight bowler has persuaded his captain and coach to bat him higher if the national team was in need of an all-rounder.

First-change bowlers take the new ball, part-time spinners suddenly take their hobby far more seriously.

In the days when cricketers and media men would spend a month on a ship together before a tour and dine together from time to time, it was easy to ensure the right message was being conveyed by the ambitious cricketer. These days, Twitter and Instagram accounts mean the players don’t even need a middle man.

Many players have taken a calculated gamble by contacting the national selection convenor, sometimes the whole panel, demanding what they have to do to win favour. Others have simply said: "Please keep an eye on me — I am what you need and I will prove it."

All this manoeuvring and jockeying for position is a whole lot more difficult while there’s no cricket going on, which will be the case for the Proteas for the next five weeks before they depart for two Tests and three one-day internationals in Bangladesh at the beginning of July. But that doesn’t mean to say it won’t be going on.

There’s an openers berth available and place for a specialist spinner in the Test team — at least. There might be four or five places up for grabs in the one-day international side.

All-rounders are needed and the fact that David Wiese became a fixture in the Bangalore Indian Premier League team makes him a frontrunner.

Apart from the Twenty20 exponents, only Vernon Philander and Hashim Amla have played any proper cricket since the World Cup. The likes of Stiaan van Zyl, Temba Bavuma, Dane Piedt and Simon Harmer would do well to guard against a slow start to this season. Once you get left behind there’s no guarantee of catching up, not even with runs and wickets, no matter how many.