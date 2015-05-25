UNEMBARGOED: Eskom a symptom of SA’s deeper affliction

MONEY, specifically the lack of it, is a disciplining force second to none. Being broke forces even the most profligate of spenders to put on hold the desires of their hearts and get used to new ways of getting through life without feeling like the world is caving in on them.

If they are resilient, they may find a way back to financial sustainability with new, profound lessons on how to keep and even grow money. If not, they may continue borrowing so they can continue living beyond their means until the house, car and other earthly possessions are sold on auction to pay off their debt, and they end up on the streets.

The latter is a choice virtually all of us hope never to have to make, and I’m certain our government wishes so on our behalf, too.

In fact, companies can now file for business rescue while individuals may go for debt counselling, all in the interest of avoiding the dreaded jumble sale in a warehouse where strangers cart off possessions accumulated with sweat and blood.

Of course, I don’t think that when the country’s impressive suite of statutory debt-management measures were created our policy makers even dreamt that the government may one day need the same, but it does these days. There is no more money left to throw around and, as in the case of individuals in a financial fix, it has come to this because of bad spending habits we often mistake for critical needs, such as owning an airline.

The lesson the majority of us and our politicians refuse to learn is that when expenditure is mostly on consumption rather than investment, the long-term financial future becomes bleak. This is regardless of the reason for which you are spending so much, such as feeding the hungry. The nobility of it doesn’t make the long-term financial prospects any brighter.

So last week we witnessed a comical spectacle as the secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), Gwede Mantashe, insisted that inviting private investors to own a part of Eskom was not privatisation. It was the "Chinese model", he said. Let us grant him his wish and call it that, but we all know what it means.

I’m told it was an interesting discussion when the party’s national executive committee (NEC) deliberated on the matter last winter.

The finance minister told the gathering that occasionally using depleted state coffers to shore up Eskom’s balance sheet was like putting out a raging house fire with cups of water. Eventually the gathering, which contains an impressive number of communists, if we can even call them that, agreed that the dreaded private capital should be invited to own a portion of our power utility.

This means that they will have a huge say in how the company is run and overseen.

Eskom’s troubles are the result of and an indicator of a deeper political malaise, both institutionally and decay at the level of ideas. The ANC is caught between staying in touch with old, leftist ideological sentiments and pursuing what works.

This conflict is often, comically again, revealed in the leftist credentials of those who advocate the case for "black industrialists", such as Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, on whose lap this initiative sits, a member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) of some standing. Well, black industrialists would be black owners of the "means of production", capital in other words.

My limited knowledge of simultaneous equations says black industrialists equals black capitalists, a decidedly un-leftist phenomenon.

President Jacob Zuma has repeatedly said we are a "mixed economy", an archaic term signifying a fence-sitting position that comes from not wanting to state an honest ideological position. He could say the ANC is social-democratic, but he won’t because there are communists and nationalists within the broad church who’ll protest.

Speaking of protest, I wonder how the Congress of South African Trade Unions and SACP mandarins who sit on the ANC NEC handled the discussion and its outcome.

If the ANC’s democratic centralism is still the norm, then they bought into it, so we can assume they are both aligned to the governing party’s position, something Irvin Jim will relish talking about.

Then again, they have leftist credentials to pretend to have, so they’ll protest at some point as if they were not in that NEC meeting or are bound by its decisions.

They won’t be alone in the verbal and ideological acrobatics. Mantashe showed a few moves last week, and he was only getting warmed up. When the actual private investment happens, he’ll produce a wider vocabulary that gives a seemingly leftist bent to a capitalist injection of money.

The truth, however, is that Eskom is but a symptom of a wider lack of strategic direction and fortitude on the part of the ANC.

It is not just ideological confusion that has created the deep, black financial hole that the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have become, but also a political culture that hobbles them with cynical appointments to the most key positions.

Some of these appointees to boards and executive teams are profoundly clueless on the matters they are supposed to oversee but are there to serve external interests linked to powerful political godfathers, whose agenda is not national but personal financial prosperity.

I know, calling people clueless at this business stuff is a sensitive matter, but a South African Airways audit report into some of its many problems said as much about its board members, unequivocally so. As long as that political culture exists, the problems in SOEs will persist.

So for those who wonder why neither the Cabinet nor the ANC ever came out unequivocally to announce this "Chinese model", but instead opted to announce a (Russian) nuclear programme, the answer may lie in its wider political implications.

It is partly the same reason the review of SOEs and the sale of stakes in some of them have taken so long.

It’s tough business trying to go east and west at the same time. The only driver of movement at present, like I said, is the lack of money, but even that is unsustainable.

At some point, vision and iron political will have to be the drivers.