STRAIGHT TALK: If state can’t do it, let us help it

WHEN I first heard of state capitalism I thought it an oxymoron. I mean, how could two such apparently opposing systems even be mentioned in the same breath? State capitalism is in place when commercial activities, for profit, are undertaken by the state, making it the major player it is in such economies.

At first blush, the idea of the state intruding into the private sector’s playground of capitalism may feel just like that, an intrusion. But if you pause to think about it for a while, in the context of what has to be done to save SA from the consequences of economic failure now bearing steadily down upon us, despite a successful political transition, then the idea has foundations of merit.

In fact, it may well be the only way out of this mess we’re in.

From the point of view of business, we’re forever preaching partnership, we’re forever being asked to be invited in — into the war room, into the inner sanctum of government economic deliberation. We are viewed with suspicion, we are not let in, we complain of mistrust.

But what do we bring with us? What do we have to offer, other than takeover talk and high-minded advice? We arrive armed only with the tools of profit motive, talking of privatisation and equity returns — door-slamming stuff?

The threat of economic failure is an enemy common to all, and as it approaches we, business and government, will find ourselves necessarily drawn together in search of an economic solution for all.

In one form or another, that solution will be found in state capitalism.

I can already hear the first protest — they can’t do it! If that’s true, and in many instances there is evidence to suggest it might be, then let’s all muck in and help. We have common cause — economic survival, the fight against poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Where do we start? Everyone is up in arms, objecting to privatisation. Well, you’re too late.

Privatisation has already happened in education, security, health care, postal services, transport … the list is long. The trouble is that it is privatisation for the few, at enormous expense. So, instead of worrying about privatisation, let’s devise a plan for the systematic replacement of these dual economies, by delivering a competent middle ground at a reasonable cost to all — with healthcare and education as priorities.

Can we afford it? Hell, yes. Add the cost of the private and government alternatives together and divide that total by the number of users and the expenditure per unit of service delivered will be found to be high enough to create a "middle standard" to serve a middle class.

Funding, of entities private and public, could selectively qualify as public-private joint ventures. In the end, if the right money is going into all of the right places, and the risk-return equation stands, what’s the problem? Either we coinvest, or it comes out of taxes, the budget has to balance. If government took the equity risk capital (either alone, or in conjunction with private sector capital), then the debt funding, on an appropriate project-by-project mix, could be attractively priced and could be part of a prescribed assets programme. There, I said it. Yes, prescribed assets will be part of the solution — and why not? It’s not as if there’s a whole lot of juicy yield in decent capital project finance just otherwise lying around? And perhaps investors will have cause to think before pouring everything into rand hedge stocks which make and keep all of their money offshore. Infrastructure backlog, tick.

Of course, one of the big positive side effects of the state involving "outside" capital is the financial oversight and expertise that comes with it. Joint funding structures like this need not be limited to capital projects. An appropriate mix of debt and equity will go a long way towards funding the unbanked population (at an affordable price), building schools, funding small business, whatever.

What about our state-owned entities (SOEs)? Instead of being failed and ageing institutions, can you imagine a new impetus, driven by the government in partnership with private expertise and capital?

Money aside, for now. Imagine the sort of skills and education programmes that could emerge, were SOEs to regain their positions of strength in economic society? Every six months, say, there would be this mother of all co-ordination — gatherings at which not only funding but the skills necessary for the next decade were discussed and distilled. How many PhDs, how many artisans would be required to implement the plan? Universities, colleges and technikons would be part of the strategic effort, their funding requirements partly determined … virtuous circles start overlapping, fabric knits.

Not only would this start driving the required education mix for the economy, but when you qualify you’ll at least know where you’re going and they’ll be waiting to welcome you. The output of these intersected efforts will increase productivity and eventually result in a lower cost per unit of output — output, like electricity, which is a major input to the economy.

Then let’s start working on the invitations to foreigners. Capital responds more willingly and in greater abundance to carrots than sticks. We need to make SA the capital destination of choice — that is firmly in the hands of the government. International yields are low. Initial capital and tax allowances for foreign direct investment can go a long way in shoring up our balance sheet. It matters little what we give away in the early years of a long-term capital project — those will be long forgotten as we harvest the yield of the established capital asset in the later years. The assets stay here, on South African soil, unlike the visiting capital that plays with us for a while in our bond market.

There is not yet consensus as to whether Tesla’s dream of a battery for the home will be economically viable, but if it proves to be, why don’t we find a place for that factory to be built here? We have lots of space, abundant natural resources, the best climate in the world …

Is everything in place for this all to work? Do we have the leadership, the technical competence, the management skills to pull it off?

Yes, we do! It is not all in one place, neither in the private sector, nor in government, but it is all in SA, in abundance. We just need to start working together. That will require leadership and a strategy everyone buys into, That in turn will require some risk, faith and trust. Beyond that, we need to get things done, day by day, sign-up by sign-up, as we build our own economic army.

If we get it right we won’t just avert the economic abyss. We’ll become a winning nation and return to our rightful position as the powerhouse of Africa, the continent of choice for growth in the next decade. Beyond all of these measureable things we would have created future common cause, beyond our disparate pasts, towards a better life for all.