Ruling Nigeria may be a poisoned chalice for new president

NIGERIA is facing a crisis of expectations as it heads for one of the most auspicious moments in its relatively short 16-year democracy.

The inauguration later this week of Muhammadu Buhari is expected to bring significant change to this large, complex nation.

Not only will Nigeria have a different head of state, it will have a new cabinet and two-thirds of the 36 states will be changing governors after the opposition All Progressives Congress won at the polls this year, displacing the Peoples’ Democratic Party, which had governed Nigeria since 1999.

While this presents an opportunity for a new broom to sweep away much of the rot that has dogged Nigeria’s progress, it’s a formidable task. The political dysfunction that has produced powerful cabals; political godfathers; some corrupt governors, legislators, ministers and government officials, as well as businesses with vested interests in the status quo, is deeply entrenched.

Buhari’s government inherits an economy in dire straits: there is widespread poverty, poorly functioning institutions and a raft of infrastructure and other projects that have languished uncompleted for more than a decade.

The serious effect of low crude oil prices since last year has cut Nigeria’s economic growth to 4% in the first quarter, down from 5.5% over the same period a year ago, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics.

And it could get worse.

The country is in the grip of a serious fuel shortage that has affected road transport and flights. And in a country with serious electricity shortages, people rely on fuel to power generators.

Africa’s biggest oil producer relies on fuel imports for 70% of its needs because of a shortage of refining capacity. And now fuel import companies, which have benefited handsomely from a costly fuel subsidy for years, are cutting back due to nonpayment by the cash-strapped government.

The government of Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, which began dismantling the fuel subsidy in 2012 but pulled back after a national outcry, has set what seems to be a booby trap for Buhari — it has not included an allocation for the subsidy in this year’s budget.

Already, the trade unions have vowed to strike if Buhari cancels the subsidy, and voters will react angrily to paying more for fuel from a government that has promised to better their lives.

Buhari has anticipated the expectations of an impatient electorate and has repeatedly appealed for the Nigerian public to be realistic in its expectations.

Timing is important.

The country’s new government will have public goodwill and the moral authority to undertake difficult reforms — for a while.

All eyes will be on the choice of Buhari’s economic team.

Speculation is that the finance minister may be a previous central bank governor, Charles Soludo, whose candidacy for the role is being pushed by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

But Soludo is not universally popular in Nigeria.

He is not only a member of a separate, minority political party, but he has been criticised for his handling of the banking sector during his time as governor.

The country’s banks face the risk of rising defaults as a result of the low oil price.

Buhari may not be in a position to simply choose the best people for the job as he has many political favours to repay.

The new president’s pledges to improve security and tackle corruption may help to tide him over the difficult economic times. But he needs some quick wins.

As Nigerian columnist Tolu Ogunlesi writes, "All of the hope that citizens carry today is premised on the expectation that the incoming government will be a jinx-breaking one; one that will inspire us to prove to ourselves that we can finally do the things that the rest of the world has long taken for granted."

• Games is CEO of business advisory Africa @ Work