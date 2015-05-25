ON THE MONEY: Oddities of foreign exchange probe

I BET there are many compliance officers in banks who have had a busy weekend thanks to the Competition Commission. They will have been combing through the instant messaging records of their foreign exchange traders, looking for anything that could land them in trouble.

The commission last week announced a probe into allegedly colluding traders pursuing a price-fixing strategy, apparently dubbed "ZAR domination".

It’s a great thing that the commission is worrying about foreign exchange price fixing, but I suspect its probe is going to be rather weird.

There is little information about what the commission believes the traders might have been up to. The commission says they used instant messaging to communicate — I guess to fix prices. One way they could have done that is if a South African corporate was in the market to buy or sell currency, they could then discuss what prices they were going to offer. Or they may just chat regularly and agree on prices to show the market.

The direction of pricing is not clear and probably worked both ways — pushing the rand up or down, depending on what position each trader was in.

There are three weird features of the probe. First is that Standard Bank, which is the big hairy gorilla of the rand foreign exchange market is mentioned only in respect of its New York subsidiary. That’s odd. It is a bit like investigating collusion in the electricity supply market and leaving out Eskom.

I don’t know how you can fix prices when the firm with the biggest market share is not part of it. It is also not clear what jurisdiction the commission has over firms based overseas, which number five out of the 11 it is looking into.

The next weird thing is that it is the Competition Commission investigating rather than the Reserve Bank. Those busy compliance officers must be very grateful for that.

The commission is a soft touch in comparison and is restricted in what fines it can apply and how far back it can go. The Reserve Bank has no limits on the sanctions or scope of its investigations.

Whatever transgressions the commission finds will have had to have happened in the last three years for the commission to be able to take any action. That means some time before mid-2012, which coincidentally was the same time the Libor fixing scandal broke out in the UK. If any trader, of currency or anything else, was still trying to fiddle prices after that hit the headlines, they need to have their heads read.

The commission can also fine them only up to 10% of the turnover of their businesses. For a whole bank, that could be massive, but it will be focused on the foreign exchange units alone, which are much smaller.

For the Reserve Bank, which prides itself on tough oversight of financial institutions, it must be a little embarrassing that the commission is taking the lead.

Price fixing in financial markets has been a hot topic across the world, with US and European financial regulators acting aggressively against banks, using multibillion-dollar fines. I’m not aware of anywhere else in the world where it is the competition authorities who have done the heavy lifting against the banking industry rather than the financial regulators.

The final weird thing is that the commission even cares about competition in foreign exchange. The South African market is designed to be anticompetitive. Thanks to the apartheid-era exchange controls we are still yoked with, South African companies are forced to deal only with "authorised dealers", which are banks that the Reserve Bank has allowed to offer foreign exchange services. There are 25 of them and they have a complete stranglehold on any South African who wants to trade foreign currency.

Compare that to the UK where anyone with a computer can set themselves up as a foreign exchange dealer and obtain the necessary licences for less than £1,000 (about R18,388).

I’m all for the commission taking a beady eye to the foreign exchange market. But it will, frankly, be a joke while the officially sanctioned oligopoly of big banks is allowed to keep its hands around the throats of South African businesses. The commission will be chasing a few mice while the elephant in the room is left undisturbed.