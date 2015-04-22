Top must share blame with bottom for violence

FOR those at the top of our society, violence against immigrants is rather like apartheid: just about no one will take the blame.

The latest violence against people who were not born here has shocked the government, opposition parties, media and sections of business enough to produce blanket condemnation.

That is more important than it might seem: there are other countries, including some that claim to know better than us, where it is respectable to encourage hatred for foreigners.

But there has been something ironic about this reaction: much of it has done exactly what the people who attack immigrants do — blame others for our failings.

The violence may be the work of people at the bottom of our society. But those at the top made it possible.

Yes, people living in dire circumstances sometimes make others the butt of their frustration — but whether and which others are targeted depends on what those at the top say or do.

In Kenya, extremist terrorism is not blamed on all Muslims; in some other countries it is.

The difference is the messages sent out at the top. In our own history, violence has been directed at different groups at different times. Every time the targeted group has been demonised by some at the top, who create the climate that allows atrocities to happen.

Hatred of foreigners is no exception. This time, a speech by the king of the amaZulu was the immediate cause but he is not the only culprit.

All those at the top who now decry the savagery of those at the bottom share some blame.

The government points a finger at the lawless and utters pious statements about immigrants’ contribution to our society, but for two decades the laws it has passed and the policies it has adopted have signalled that foreigners are not an asset to be welcomed but a problem that needs to be controlled.

It has partially relaxed the law with one hand, tightened it with the other.

Its overriding message is that we must be picky about who we let in.

Some of its responses to the violence have made excuses for the king and have continued to punt control as the best response to immigration.

Opposition parties point a finger at the government but they have done little or nothing to press it to welcome foreigners and to relax the laws that control them.

An opposition leader who today wrings his hands at the violence once pressed for harsh controls on immigrants and insisted that they were a threat to our future.

Another, when asked to take a stand on immigration, refused because his voters would not like it.

Businesses that today sponsor messages welcoming people from elsewhere in Africa did not campaign for an end to controls that restrict immigrants’ access to skilled labour and wrap them in red tape when they hire people from across our borders.

Some in the media have tried to encourage tolerance for foreigners.

But in the main, media that are often stridently critical of the government have not blamed it for immigration control — except when restrictions are imposed on middle-class people.

So, despite all the finger-pointing, those at the top have been responsible for a climate in which blaming immigrants seems natural. And this is why, although only some violence against immigration attracts attention here, it happens all the time.

This may be better news than it sounds. If hostility to immigrants is not an unstoppable grass-roots tsunami but a product of what those at the top say and do, it may be easier to fix the problem.

All that is needed is for those at the top to turn their pious words into action and to signal that immigrants should be welcome, not only because decency requires this but because they contribute far more to this country than they take out.

It is surely absurd for a country to worry about a brain drain and at the same time erect walls to keep out those who want to bring their brains.

While immigration controls seem like common sense, they are both futile — because if enough people are determined to cross borders, they will — and wasteful, as they deprive society of skills and energies it desperately needs.

So our opinion shapers and decision makers would lose little and gain much if they absorbed the lessons of this round of violence and began to look not at how we prevent people from crossing our borders but at how we welcome those who do.

• Friedman is director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy.