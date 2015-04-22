THE INSIDER: New models aplenty but not the two-legged type

AUTO Shanghai 2015, one of China’s biggest trade shows, holds its first exhibition this week without models sprawled across car bonnets or prancing around a stage.

Shanghai’s leaders decided to ban the models from the show partly to allow visitors to focus on the vehicles and gadgetry and not be distracted by scantily clad models, and partly to present the city as one that upholds high moral standards.

Visitor numbers may drop for the biannual show (813,000 attended in 2013) as some who visited solely to view the female models and not the vehicle models may stay away.

While the models will lose out on a decent pay cheque, gender activists believe the women were shanghaied into taking part in the first place: that is, trickery or smooth talk was used to put the models into undesirable positions on the bonnets or boots of cars.

Still, the show goes on, and one of its organisers put out a positive if unclear sentence about what the massive exhibition means: "Its innovative concept and first-class will again converge all the automotive giants to lead the splendid future of the automotive industry."

Scope for improvement

MANY years ago there was a racy lads’ magazine called Scope. Towards the end of its life, it was under the editorship of David Mullany, who in his writing would proclaim "New!" and "Improved!" in sentences sarcastically castigating various institutions or developments.

It would seem the National Union of Metalworkers of SA harks back to that era in some ways and you can almost hear the exclamations in the opening sentence of a recent media release: "The 365,000-strong, militant, fighting, internationalist and class-orientated National Union of Metalworkers of SA …."

Wise words

"I THINK writers are prone to hyperbole sometimes."

John Legend, US singer, songwriter and actor (born 1978).

More wise words

"SOME scholars attribute the decline in nicknaming to the evolutionary process that turned folk heroes into entrepreneurs. The truth is: George Herman Ruth, the namely-est guy ever, exhausted our supply of hyperbole."

Jane Leavy, US sports and feature writer (born 1951).

