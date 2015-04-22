‘Superiority’ of foreigners sparking tensions with locals

FOREIGNERS, like Jews, are resented because they tend to outperform others. The entrepreneurial and productive superiority of migrants in general explains much or most of South Africa’s xenophobic hysteria.

Almost everywhere and always, foreigners are more productive and enterprising than locals for many reasons. People who migrate are inherently enterprising, otherwise they would stay at home. They tend to be optimistic and willing to work hard, hence their assumption that they will compete successfully in unfamiliar, even hostile, territory. Without citizenship, they are denied bountiful blessings conferred on locals by governments buying votes with other people’s money. They — or at least those targeted by xenophobia — typically arrive without capital, locally recognised skills or access to local sources of income, employment and finance.

The xenophobia of locals who are directly affected is easily explained. Traders resent rivals who are preferred by consumers. Labourers and artisans resent rivals who are preferred by employers. Homeless people resent foreigners who are better at securing housing.

It is harder to explain why the greatest beneficiaries of what foreigners offer join the hysteria, or appear from reports to do so.

Foreign traders outperform local traders because they offer local consumers, especially the poor, better value. Yet these greatest beneficiaries join crazed xenophobic mobs and, maybe, realise their idiocy only when forced the following day to buy from local suppliers against whom they previously and freely voted with their rands.

I am unaware of reliable research comparing locals with foreigners. There is ample anecdotal evidence suggesting the superiority of migrants. Exceptions prove the general rule. Many of the world’s most prosperous countries have high proportions of foreigners.

A representative study of migrant labour found it "critical in sustaining the economies of Germany and Switzerland". They are two of the world’s greatest success stories. Foreigners constitute about 10% of Germany’s population and 15% of Switzerland’s.

Proposed restrictions on foreigners hitherto embraced, in another of the world’s most celebrated successes, Singapore, are widely regarded as likely to reduce productivity and thus the welfare of citizens.

After New Zealand welcomed immigrants and liberalised markets in the 1980s, its economy boomed as never before or since.

Hong Kong, the world’s freest economy and one of the greatest successes of all time, is essentially a resourceless rock in the sea. Its population soared from 500,000 in 1945 to more than 7-million now, mainly due to immigration. Despite the number of immigrants and their descendants far exceeding the original local population, Hong Kong has permanent full employment.

There have been countless pro-immigration successes since ancient times. Immigration liberalisation in the US is expected to have multiple benefits for locals.

Many delighted South Africans support the "China shops" established in virtually every town and city by the recent up to 400,000 immigrants coming mainly from China. Many speak no local language, have no formal skills, arrived with no wealth, and had no idea where Chinese employers were sending them. That employers incurred the cost of recruiting and bringing them here from China, a land of opportunity, instead of employing readily available locals, indicates the extent to which employers expect migrants to be more productive. Puerile rhetoric about them being "exploited" does not mask the fact that immigrants tend to become wealthier than locals.

If we want to be a winning nation, we should follow the example of winners, most of whom are cosmopolitan and successful thanks to histories of open borders and liberalised economies. Our government rightly condemns xenophobia. It deserves the active support of all decent people. Xenophobic mobs are incited by myopic provocateurs who should be arrested and prosecuted, not only because they harm foreigners, but also because they harm South Africans whose lives foreigners enrich.

• Louw is executive director of the Free Market Foundation.