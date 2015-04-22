STREET DOGS: How to win

FOR those who think the stock market is game, here are a few rules from game master James Altucher.

Mastering a game requires you to do the exact opposite of what everyone else does. Since 99.99% of people won’t master a game, you need to do the reverse to conquer them. "Which may be the only rule you really need to know," says Altucher.

Nevertheless, here are the others:

List the "candidate moves". People think of a "what if" and then analyse it as if it’s bound to happen when it probably won’t. In the 1950s classic, Think Like a Grandmaster, Alexander Kotov suggests listing all the "candidate moves", before looking more closely at each one.

Don’t take unnecessary risks. Games are all about taking risks. But if you take too many, you lose.

Look for shortcuts. There are ways to get better without learning the entire literature of the game. If you want to be a better Scrabble player than 95% of other players, it helps to know just two things: all the two-letter words; all the Q words without U.

Luck favours the prepared. Enough said.

Study the history. If you don’t love the history of what you want to master, you will never master it.

Master your psychology. People say, "You have to fail to succeed." Not true. Failure is the fastest way to becoming a failure. When something doesn’t work out, see how you can make it 5% better next time.

Adopt the right perspective. Imagine you make R50m, then lose R30m. How do you feel? Most people feel bad for losing R30m, when they should be glad for making R20m.

A bad plan is better than no plan. It gives you something to change when things go awry.