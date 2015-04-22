Status quo not changed since 1994

SOUTH Africans were horrified by the picture on the front page of the Sunday Times this past weekend, which showed a thug about to stab a Mozambican national.

I felt ashamed to be South African. This violence is morally reprehensible and must be condemned. The knife-wielding thug is not representative of South Africans. Fortuitously, four people have been arrested for the murder.

In fact, the government and South Africans in general are responding splendidly to the crisis. President Jacob Zuma took charge as he cancelled a trip to Indonesia and set up an interministerial task team. King Goodwill Zwelithini called an imbizo and exhorted his subjects to protect foreign nationals. There have been myriad other activities.

However, we are dealing with the symptoms and, more important, we must also deal with the causes. Society must take stock of the poverty, unemployment and inequality ravaging black communities 21 years into democracy.

I say society, as the government cannot deal with the issues alone. The reality is that white SA has not risen to the challenge of making up for the sins of the past. While some businesses have initiatives to better the lives of their black staff and black people in general, many fight tooth and nail to retain the privileges apartheid bestowed on them.

It is small wonder that black people continually argue that reconciliation is one-sided. The truth is that talks on the new SA embedded the past instead of eradicating it. The liberation movement trusted declarations that all would unite to ensure a good future for the previously discriminated against.

As in the rest of Africa, we were informed the markets would do the necessary. Too late, we realised we had unwittingly endorsed the continuation of the socioeconomic status quo. Thus, the socioeconomic landscape has remained unchanged since 1994. It continues regardless of a World Bank report that in the early 1990s recommended a complete restructure of education, health and social development.

Instead, it was argued that we had to retain the economy as is and build on it. Proper education, health and social development programmes would be put in place but no redistribution. This was the birth of SA’s famous trickle-down economics, which have proven to be a sham. They resulted in whites’ high standard of living being retained, with one or two blacks being co-opted.

Private-sector investment into the rural areas was simply zilch. Huge salaries continued and were the order of the day, impelling the unions to retaliate and demand excessive wage increases. SA lived far beyond its means and this attracted migrants from Asia and the rest of Africa.

As the present reinforced the past, the people on the ground sweltered in bitterness. This bitterness grew as migrants later dominated the informal sector, thanks to decades of expertise garnered since their countries became independent. Xenophobia was the result.

To nip a recurrence in the bud, let us make sure locals stake their place in the local business environment and make our small business strategies a success. A national task team on the informal sector is sorely needed. The revised codes of black economic empowerment offer a change for the better and they must be severely enforced.

Our borders must be tightened as they leak like a sieve, resulting in thousands of illegal migrants. Whether we like to hear this or not, many of them are engaged in crime. We need to deal ruthlessly with these, but no killings or violence. Just the law. Other countries are tough on illegal immigrants; why must we be different when our country’s stability is at stake?

• Mazwai is a former journalist and editor.