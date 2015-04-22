Jingles is here to stay, so all those who have a problem with the man: lay off!

WHAT is it about Pitso Mosimane that triggers reactions in such contrast that some celebrate him as a god among insects while others become deathly ill at the sight of his mug?

Seriously, folks, there may not be a more polarising figure in South African football than the man who answers to the nickname ‘‘Jingles".

It seems as though you either love the 50-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns coach or hate him — there’s no middle ground.

And judging by events over the past few days, there is plenty of hatred to go around.

I’ve seen dangerous-looking veins appear on people’s foreheads as they try to explain why they can’t stand Mosimane. Yep, there are some who feel that strongly.

And his many detractors have been hard at work over the past few days, desperately trying to whip up enough of a negative frenzy around him to force Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe to sack him.

Crazy, ain’t it?

Apparently Mosimane is the only coach in SA who is not allowed to lose a game.

Stuart Baxter sleeps soundly at night after defeats, happy in the knowledge that he will not wake up to demands that Kaizer Chiefs sack him the next day. The same goes for Eric Tinkler at Orlando Pirates. Ditto Gavin Hunt at BidVest Wits, Clinton Larsen at Bloemfontein Celtic … you get the picture.

But not Mosimane. Those niceties do not extend to him.

It seems the man has a marksman’s target permanently etched on his back and his usual critics line up to take turns trying to hit the bull’s eye as soon as Sundowns lose a match.

Like clockwork, they were at it again when the Brazilians lost 5-0 to Celtic in a league match the other day.

‘‘Mosimane must go!" they screamed.

Need I even bother mentioning that the hysteria came only after what was Sundowns’ fourth defeat of the season? Need I bother mentioning that only champions-elect Chiefs have a better record — two defeats — in the league this season?

Funny that second-placed Sundowns actually still have a mathematical chance of winning the league and, quite frankly, the rotund lady has not belted out a tune yet, has she? And yet all this didn’t stop calls for Mosimane’s head.

Folks, selective amnesia is a strange thing and the cynics have all conveniently forgotten that Sundowns had not won a league title in seven years until Mosimane ended the suffering exactly 12 months ago.

Gordon Igesund had been the last coach to bring the league title to Chloorkop and there were times in the intervening years when the Brazilians did not resemble anything close to the South Americans they are nicknamed after.

Trott Moloto, Frenchman Henri Michel, Ted Dumitru, combustible Bulgarian Hristo Stoichkov, Spaniard Antonio López Habas, Zimbabwean Ian Gorowa and testy Dutchman Johan Neeskens all failed to find the elusive oasis in the desert until Mosimane blew into Chloorkop like a blustering southeaster.

Some of these coaches had such short-lived stays that they were fired while they were still familiarising themselves with the route from their temporary accommodation to the club’s headquarters.

But the cynics can’t be bothered about this little bit of trivia and all they want is to see the back of Mosimane.

Small wonder then that the man finally cracked under the pressure of it all a few days ago.

Turbulent emotions came bubbling to the surface after weeks of frustration and he gave the nation an idea of what is really going on in his head.

"Sometimes I feel like SA doesn’t understand me; you personalise me," he was quoted as saying.

‘‘And I feel like, if it becomes too difficult for me, maybe I should go to youth coaching or go to neighbouring countries. I can coach anywhere in the world and leave SA. Is that what you want?"

Can you blame the man?

Mosimane now knows it is not his coaching acumen that is forever under the spotlight.

He is well-aware this is personal and his many detractors have a problem with Mosimane the man rather than with Mosimane the Sundowns coach.

But these individuals have deliberately blurred the lines so cunningly that their arguments are often cleverly presented as football questions when you do not need to be a nuclear physicist to figure out that they are not.

Surely this can’t be right?

If Motsepe himself is to be believed, Mosimane is not going anywhere any time soon and all these attempts to get rid of Jingles are nothing but farts in the wind.

So, quite frankly, the baying mob can go fly a kite.

• Follow Ntloko on Twitter at @ntlokom.