VRROOM WITH A VIEW: A car to make us venerate the Alfa brand

TO coin a phrase; has the world gone mad? Mobs are attacking fellow Africans on the basis that they are not from SA. And a similarly minded nationalist mob is on the prowl to demolish and deface the statues of the people who conceived of and implemented the very idea of SA.

Among all of our tribalist, racist nonsense, can we at least try to have a little consistency? The sane among us are battling to keep up.

It is obvious how it got to this. While it was absolutely right for the University of Cape Town to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes, we knew all along that the cause had been hijacked by those of a less enlightened school of politics.

I rather admire the university for going ahead; for remaining substantive in its reasoning in the face of the awfulness. After all, if you look at the most egregious political groups in history — be they national socialists of Germany or other movements such as the UK’s British National Party — they all needed somebody else’s peg upon which to hang their ghastliness. It was ever thus, and the university proceeded for the right reasons, despite the baying.

And so, here we are. A statue of Mohandas Gandhi in Pietermaritzburg is defaced, probably because he, in his time, was a racist. The fact that the statue was in Maritzburg because it was there that the young lawyer’s sense of injustice was awoken by being thrown out of a first-class railway carriage, was missed by the vandals.

I wrote recently about the complexity of the legacies of our historical figures. Every statue we build has the ability to offend somebody, somewhere. Nelson Mandela’s memory is that of an unforgivable sellout to some, a terrorist to others, yet he is revered as the father of our democracy because that is the dominant narrative. This might change.

Many Afrikaners, who ruled the roost from 1948-94, would not have enjoyed statues of Rhodes or Queen Victoria or Jameson. Streets in Johannesburg named after Anglo-Boer War British generals such as Roberts or Kitchener would have rankled. But they stood nonetheless, because it was, I presume, understood that they represent the narrative of a particular moment in time. And, anyway, in 1949, the Voortrekker Monument was officially opened, giving Afrikaner nationalism its own shrine.

In other words, they are a physical manifestation of historical norms, like books and buildings are repositories of memory. We don’t — yet — burn books written by those with laughably outdated views. We ridicule them in our own literature. That, possibly, is the way forward with our statues and memorials. It is time to get building modern SA’s own Voortrekkerhoogte.

Racial nationalism is a most powerful intellectual retardant. For foreigners in Durban, when the lights go out there is little solace in the lessons of history on whatever they might understand about SA’s weakening integrity. People are coming to kill them because of who they are and where they’re from.

Identity politics is a revolting phenomenon wherever it raises its head. It is at the root of a dramatic decline in political discourse in the British general election campaign, with the Scottish Nationalists and Ukip trying to outdo each other in their awfulness as they fill the space left by uninspiring Conservatives and the hilariously bad Ed Miliband.

In SA, we cannot afford it. An attempt to reduce ourselves to our constituent parts is an expressway to hell. Somebody — a president, ideally — needs to convincingly sell SA to South Africans again, to make us proud of the idea. A monument might just do it.

Motor companies understand this concept. In fact, they’re on some occasions happy to build a car that will lose them money as long as it advances the brand.

THEY’RE called "halo cars", and an example would be the Bugatti Veyron, an exercise in engineering that would lose Volkswagen money but stood as a monument to that company’s engineering expertise.

Halo cars are seldom that spectacular, but Alfa Romeo have had a resurgence of late, all as part of Fiat-Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne’s plan to save the brand. At its heart is a product onslaught that will include, inevitably, at least two SUVs.

But first, something for the brand, something to shout about. A halo model. In the Alfa 4C we have, given the comparatively minuscule scale of what Alfa can do in the shadow of Volkswagen, the firm’s Veyron moment. The 4C is a true sports car — a rare thing indeed. It is not on a shared platform. It is not like, say, an Audi TT, which is a sharpened-up VW Golf.

It is a standalone project, sitting on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, and it has a mid-mounted engine like a proper supercar. And yet it costs less than R900,000 — far and away the cheapest carbon-tub sports car money can buy.

So how does this all work? That mid-mounted motor is no V12, but a 1.7l turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for a not-exactl-brutal 177kW. And yet it works because the car weighs less than 900kg, meaning it flies along to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

That’s very quick, if not quite supercar territory, so the 4C makes up for outright shunt by being outrageously light and nimble through the corners. It is honestly like driving a mosquito.

The steering is unassisted, so feedback is instant and excellent. Front-end grip is superb, the balance of the car mid-corner is enough to make you grin, and the dual-clutch gearbox is perfectly quick enough.

The 4C is hard to live with. I scarcely managed to fit into it and there is no dignified way in which to get in and out. Unassisted steering makes for interesting parking and firm suspension makes urban pootling a jarring affair.

But it is dripping with character. The motor hisses and pops and barks, making any reasonable commute (I recommend Cape Town’s De Waal Drive highly) a terrifically visceral business.

The 4C is an absolute joy, a reminder of why we love Alfa. Marchionne seems to understand that to save something, you have to remind people to love it. With the 4C, he has done so.