US opposition to new Asia bank hard to fathom

THE big news in global economic governance was never going to come out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s weekend meetings. That news was made last month when the UK, Germany, France and Italy joined 30 countries as founding members of the $50bn Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The AIIB, launched by China, will help meet Asia’s enormous infrastructure needs.

One would have thought the AIIB’s launch, and the decision of so many governments to support it, would be a cause for universal celebration. For the IMF, the World Bank and many others, it was. But European countries’ decision to join provoked the ire of US officials. Covertly, the US put pressure on countries to stay away.

US opposition to the AIIB is inconsistent with its stated economic priorities in Asia. Sadly, it seems to be another case of the US’s insecurity about its global influence trumping idealistic rhetoric — this time possibly undermining an opportunity to strengthen Asia’s developing economies.

China itself is a testament to the extent to which infrastructure investment can contribute to development. Last month, I visited formerly remote areas of the country that are now prosperous as a result of the connectivity — and thus a freer flow of people, ideas and goods — that such investments have delivered.

The AIIB would bring similar benefits to other parts of Asia, which deepens the irony of US opposition. US President Barack Obama’s administration is championing the virtues of trade; but, in developing countries, lack of infrastructure is a far more serious barrier to trade than tariffs.

There is a further major global advantage to a fund like the AIIB: right now, the world suffers from insufficient aggregate demand. Financial markets have proven unequal to the task of recycling savings from places where incomes exceed consumption to places where investment is needed.

When he was chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke mistakenly described the problem as a "global savings glut". But in a world with such huge infrastructure needs, the problem is not a surplus of savings or a deficiency of good investment opportunities. The problem is a financial system that has excelled at enabling market manipulation, speculation and insider trading, but has failed at its core task: intermediating savings and investment on a global scale. That is why the AIIB could bring a small but badly needed boost to global aggregate demand.

So we should welcome China’s initiative to multilateralise the flow of funds.

Indeed, it replicates US policy in the period after the Second World War, when the World Bank was founded to multilateralise development funds that were overwhelmingly coming from the US.

The World Bank’s assistance was sometimes overburdened by prevailing ideology; for example, the free-market Washington Consensus policies foisted on recipients led to deindustrialisation and declining income in sub-Saharan Africa. Nonetheless, US assistance was far more effective than it would have been had it not been multilateralised. Had these resources been channelled through the US’s own aid agency, policy making would have been subject to the vagaries of development thinking from one administration to another.

New attempts to multilateralise flows of assistance are similarly likely to contribute to global development. Some years ago, the Asian Development Bank defended the virtues of competitive pluralism. The AIIB offers a chance to test that idea in development finance itself.

US opposition to the AIIB is not unprecedented; it is akin to the successful US opposition to Japan’s New Miyazawa Initiative of the 1990s, which offered $80bn to help countries in the East Asian crisis. Then, as now, it was not as if the US was offering an alternative source of funding; it simply wanted hegemony. The lack of money, along with US insistence on flawed ideas about how to respond to the crisis, made the downturn longer than it should have been.

That said, US opposition to AIIB is harder to fathom, given that infrastructure policy is much less subject to the influence of ideology and special interests than other policy-making areas, such as those dominated by the US at the World Bank. Moreover, the need for environmental and social safeguards in infrastructure investment is more likely to be addressed effectively within a multilateral framework.

The countries that have joined the AIIB should be congratulated. One hopes that others will join as well, helping to fulfil the ambition that infrastructure improvements can raise living standards in other parts of the region, as they have already done in China.

© Project Syndicate 2015

• Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, is a professor at Columbia University.