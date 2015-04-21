THE INSIDER: Kim Jong-un is at the summit of his powers

NORTH Korean leader Kim Jong-un has notched up yet another achievement for his illustrious family, which has run the world’s only communist monarchy for more than 60 years.

Young Kim has scaled the country’s highest mountain, state-run media reported on Sunday, and told troops at the summit that the hike gave him mental energy more powerful than nuclear weapons.

Last week, the Pyongyang regime insisted Kim could drive a car by the time he was three years old, a monumental achievement if you consider President Jacob Zuma was driving only cattle when he was three.

Young Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong-il, was said by his grovelling official publicists to have scored an astonishing 11 holes-in-one the first time he played golf. Even Tiger Woods, who has Thai blood, was not that good on a golf course while still wearing nappies.

Given Kim’s latest achievement, it is likely that the government’s list of popular songs will see the present number three, the misspelt Best Wishest of Health, jump to number one. Maybe young Kim, fresh from his mountain-top experience, should bring out a Pyongyang version of I Can See Clearly Now.

So far, so good?

AS ZIMBABWE’s Herald newspaper, the mouthpiece of the government, geared up last week for the 35th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence, it very kindly gave its readers a bumper sticker to commemorate the event. The punch line on the sticker? "Sofarsogood".

There are a goodly number of Zimbabweans who may take a slightly different view, given the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy in 2008, when the currency was devalued beyond any point of reason and the government printed trillion-Zim-dollar notes.

While things may have improved slightly since then, there is still a generally gloomy view of the economy and political environment. There weren’t many of the bumper stickers in evidence on cars on Friday.

Wise words

"I INTEND to live forever. So far, so good."

Steven Wright, US comedian, actor and writer (born 1955).

More wise words

"IF THERE is no struggle, there is no progress."

Frederick Douglass, African-American social reformer, writer and statesman (1818-1895).

