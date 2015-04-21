STREET DOGS: On Becoming a Person

A LESSON learnt that investors should keep in mind: the facts are friendly.

Carl Rogers, On Becoming a Person: It has interested me a great deal that most psychotherapists, especially the psychoanalysts, have steadily refused to make any scientific investigation of their therapy, or to permit others to do this. I can understand this reaction because I have felt it. Especially in our early investigations I can well remember the anxiety of waiting to see how the findings came out. Suppose our hypotheses were disproved! Suppose we were mistaken in our views! Suppose our opinions were not justified! At such times, as I look back, it seems to me that I regarded the facts as potential enemies, as possible bearers of disaster.

I have perhaps been slow in coming to realise that the facts are always friendly. Every bit of evidence one can acquire, in any area, leads one that much closer to what is true. And being closer to the truth can never be a harmful or dangerous or unsatisfying thing.

So while I still hate to readjust my thinking, still hate to give up old ways of perceiving and conceptualising, yet at some deeper level I have, to a considerable degree, come to realise that these painful reorganisations are what is known as learning, and that, though painful, they always lead to a more satisfying — because somewhat more accurate — way of seeing life.

Thus at the present time one of the most enticing areas for thought and speculation is an area where several of my pet ideas have not been upheld by the evidence. I feel if I can only puzzle my way through this problem that I will find a much more satisfying approximation to the truth. I feel sure the facts will be my friends.