Plan for failure in good times

OUR progress in degeneracy appears to me to be pretty rapid. As a nation, we began by declaring that "all men are created equal". We now practically read it, "all men are created equal, except negroes". When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read, "all men are created equal, except negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics". When it comes to this I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretence of loving liberty … where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy — Abraham Lincoln, Speeches and Writings, 1832-1858.

"No one wants to be a forced seller in a panic," says investment professional David Merkel at the Aleph blog. "So how does anyone get into that situation?"

The answer goes something like this: there are two things — bad planning and a bad scenario.

Starting with the obvious, the moment you start using leverage, there is a positive probability of total failure, and more leverage increases the probability. Other factors that raise the probability are a lack of diversification of assets and restrictive rules on what happens if assets fall in value. With little guys, there is one more painful way that it happens, with insult added to injury.

Assume the person in question has no borrowings other than a mortgage on their house. They have a stock portfolio and, like many, have bought popular stocks everyone thinks will do well.

Then a significant panic hits the market … the value of their portfolio falls a lot, but they don’t sell or worry immediately, because they have a solid job and a buffer of a few months’ expenses set aside.

Then a second shock hits. In the midst of the panic they suddenly face, say, the loss of their job (or severe trouble in their business), disability with no insurance, divorce, a health problem not covered by insurance or any one of the other nasty things that can take us by surprise.

Guess what? Even though they planned ahead, the plan did not consider true disaster, where two things fail at the same time; when, suddenly, the buffer becomes inadequate and to live our investor is forced to sell his or her stocks at a time when they are truly undervalued.

If this seems unlikely keep in mind the correlation between unemployment and credit panics with bear markets. Other contingencies may not be as correlated, but the odds of them happening when the stock market is down are still positive.

The thing is this: the time to plan for a flat tyre is before you have one. The same is true for financial disasters. The planning is best done in the good times, such as now.

...

IN A Bloomberg interview last week Stan Druckenmiller, who has one of the best long-term track records in money management and according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index is worth about $4bn, revealed he was betting on three things this year: an improving economy in China, rising oil prices, and no increase in US interest rates.

"I’m not predicting a crash," says Druckenmiller. "I’m just saying the risk reward of raising rates early is better than going late. Extra-low rates are driving companies to take on debt and instead of deploying the cash to build businesses, they’re using it to finance mergers, repurchase stock at record levels and pursue leveraged buyouts, which are all job reducers.

"Despite China lowering growth expectations to around 7% for the year, the lowest since 1990, the Shanghai Composite index has doubled in the last 12 months. And whenever you see a stock market explode six to 12 months later you are usually in a full-blown recovery," he says.

"What’s more, a recovery in China will influence securities and commodities prices around the globe and lift the price of oil."

He also expects US and Japanese stocks to continue rising and the US dollar to continue to strengthen against the euro.

...

PROF Karim Abadir, chair of financial econometrics at Imperial College, London, partly agrees with Druckenmiller. "The US recovery is well under way," he says, "but we will likely see a tightening of rates earlier than most people expect."

A bigger concern for him is a potential disruption in oil supplies. "A war in Yemen could draw in a number of other countries in the area, which provides about a third of the world’s oil supply and about half of its proven reserves. Any disruption in supply would have serious price implications that could easily tip us back into recession."

As for China, Abadir agrees that 7% growth is not a problem. "As that economy gets bigger we should expect growth rates to reduce, and with China becoming the biggest economy in the world the years of double digit growth are probably over.

"Besides, the Chinese economy is being well managed," says the professor, who is delivering a public lecture at Wits Business School this evening that asks the question: Is the Global Financial Crisis Over?

The quick answer is probably going to be yes, although it remains tenuous. The bigger question for some of us, though, is why we should believe him given that economists have such a poor track record when it comes to predictions. As the International Monetary Fund’s Prakash Loungani pointed out in 2000, forecasters’ failure to foresee recessions is "virtually unblemished".

Abadir, however, is credited with having predicted the timing of the 2008 recession a year in advance, and, when asked how, provides a rather simple explanation.

"By looking at the distribution of profits across firms," he says. "When you see profit warnings arising across a wide cross-section of firms you can assume that an economywide shock has hit the system. This will affect some firms more than others ... these will be the first to issue profit warnings, but eventually you will see that shock amplified at the aggregate level — on the macro economy. Firms that issue profit warnings will lay off workers, which means a reduction in incomes, less spending, a fall in house prices, etc."