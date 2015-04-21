How Lorgat’s ‘reminder’ did not interfere with the Proteas’ team choice

"YOU’LL be able to swing it round corners today," the senior pro told the impressionable youngster. "There’ll be a few wides, bound to be. Wouldn’t be surprised if you bowled more than a dozen … but you’ll get wickets, too."

Or perhaps it was the turn of the batsman on that particular day: "This cloud cover, and a bit of juice in the pitch … gonna be a tough morning. You’ll do well to get more than 10."

The seeds are sown.

Later, envelopes of cash appear. In kit bags, or under hotel room doors.

This modus operandi for match fixing is becoming increasingly common in the aftermath of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit’s successful "sting" operation during the Bangladesh Premier League which resulted in the confession of Mohammad Ashraful and the banning of the Dhaka Gladiators owner.

So now things are done with innuendo and "understanding".

There are more middle men and messengers than ever.

Nobody reveals themselves as the gambler, fixer or paymaster. Even the direct instruction — or "offer" — can be defended as innocent. And the envelope is delivered by a bellboy or change room attendant.

The smoke and mirrors have reappeared in the last fortnight with Cricket SA’s (CSA’s) handling of the World Cup semifinal selection saga.

CSA vehemently denied that an SMS was sent to coach Russell Domingo instructing him to include a fourth black player. Focusing on the SMS was a clever move by CSA. At least, they thought it was. It diverted attention from the fact that AB de Villiers and Domingo did not have their preferred starting XI approved.

Forget the SMS — it’s a distraction and irrelevant.

Appointing three of its own directors to "investigate" the sequence of events was hardly going to lift the lid on what actually happened, although for those who have a very strong understanding of what transpired, it doesn’t require much reading between the lines of point number five (out of nine) from Saturday’s lengthy press release following the "investigation".

"The convenor and coach had consulted (CE) Haroon Lorgat who impressed upon them the need to properly consider the best XI bearing in mind the transformation guidelines."

Well, there you have it. In black and white, if you’ll excuse the expression. The team was selected and passed on to Lorgat for approval. He did not "interfere" as has been "mischievously" suggested by some media. He simply "impressed upon them the need to properly consider the best XI …"

It’s entirely understandable that Lorgat and most other administrators don’t want to talk about transformation in its most negative sense — when selections are changed and unpleasant, unfair labels applied. They all want coaches and selectors to "buy in" to the philosophy or change rather than have it imposed on them. And the vast majority have done exactly that.

It was just that Domingo and national convenor, Andrew Hudson, were faced with what they believed was an "exceptional circumstance" when first-choice No8 Vernon Philander, lost both fitness and form while his replacement, Kyle Abbott, blossomed. Domingo, Hudson and skipper AB de Villiers believed that a World Cup semifinal made the situation "exceptional".

Lorgat, simply adhering to CSA’s transformation guidelines, and quite possibly on the back of reminders from board members, did not. Possibly he and the board thought the opposite — that the greater the stage the more important it was to follow the guideline of four players of colour in the starting XI.

The SMS is a red herring and should have been treated as such by CSA. The denial it sent sounded like Hansie Cronje’s "I never took money to fix the result of a match".