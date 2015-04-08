THE INSIDER: The 50-hour doctorate: it’s quick but it’s legit

EARNING a doctorate in 50 hours would seem to imply relatively little studying for such a prestigious academic qualification.

Newburgh Theological Seminary in Indiana in the US, which claims to be "one of America’s best seminary Bible colleges", allows students to do a PhD in church history that "requires six courses and a dissertation for 50 hours of study".

If you started today, you could claim to be a Doctor Reverend by Monday. If you don’t want a fancy title or a PhD, you could always enrol for a humble master’s: it requires eight courses or 40 hours of study, which should be achievable by a bright, determined student in a weekend of hard (and probably blessed) work.

Newburgh claims to be "biblically sound and nationally/ internationally recognised", which presumably means the SABC and possibly even Eskom will recognise this qualification.

A theological seminary, unlike a business school, would not lie about its qualifications and their worth, so seize this chance and earn your PhD.

In the metro cop spirit

THE seasonal outcry over Easter road deaths reminded The Insider of a recent initiative by a bunch of institutions — government and private — to keep death off our roads by placing coffins on a freeway for 12 hours to "raise awareness". So, instead of drastically increasing visible policing or more proactive law enforcement for moving violations, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was all for placing 47 coffins on the side of the road in rush hour traffic near Lanseria airport "in an attempt to change behaviour on our roads".

We’re sure the coffin manufacturer got some marketing bang for his buck.

Chinese telegram

TUESDAY’S Village Main Reef shareholder meeting was unusually well attended considering the company has fallen on hard times, which may have something to do with China’s heaven-sent offering to buy it for R637m in cash.

"It seems you to have to sell a company to get any damn interest in general meetings," chairman Bernard Swanepoel quipped.

However, Swanepoel pointed out, there was a healthy presence of well-paid advisers at the meeting, which meant genuinely interested shareholders were perhaps not as numerous as it first appeared.

