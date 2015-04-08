STREET DOGS: Taking a hit

PETER Cundill on the worst investment he ever made: The worst investment we ever made was in Cable & Wireless … their accounting was flawed to say the least and they became obsessed by a technological dream. I talked to John Templeton about it afterwards and he took a worse hit than us. He said: "This is why we diversify, if you are right 60% of the time and wrong 40% you’re always going to be a hero; if you are right 40% of the time and wrong 60% you will be a bum." I think he probably put it more elegantly than that!

But there’s one more thing. We had put a huge amount of time and energy into that one and we were willing it to save itself and, on the face of it, it could have. What we needed was a dissenter in the team — a contrarian among contrarians, a lateral thinker watching out for the left field. On that occasion there wasn’t one. So my thought is, if there’s no natural sceptic on an investment maybe it would be wise to appoint one of the team to play devil’s advocate.

And on scepticism:

Scepticism is good, but be a sceptic, not an iconoclast. Have rigour and flexibility, which might be considered an oxymoron, but is exactly what I meant when I quoted Peter Robertson’s dictum: "Always change a winning game."

An investment framework ought to include a liberal dose of scepticism both in terms of markets and company accounts. Taking this a step further, a lot of MBA programmes, particularly these days, teach you about market efficiency and accounting rules, but this is not a perfect world and there will always be anomalies and there is always wiggle room within company accounts so you have to stick to your guns and forget the hype.