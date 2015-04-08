Ruling party is losing the power to shape events

IF THE African National Congress (ANC) is as powerful as we are told, why can’t it get its trade union ally to stop destroying itself?

When the government fails the people, the usual response is to blame an ANC, which is said to be willing and able to impose itself on the country. But the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu’s) current state may show the problem is not what the ANC leadership does but what it seems unable to prevent others doing.

Only the majority in Cosatu’s central executive committee could possibly believe that driving out its largest union and a general secretary supported by seven other unions is good for the movement.

Unless Zwelinzima Vavi and the unions who support him find a miraculous way to win his reinstatement and that of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) — which seems against the odds — the Cosatu leadership will have created a breakaway federation that will challenge it in every industry. And, even if court action or some other remedy were to reverse the decisions Cosatu’s leaders have taken, it would still be paralysed by internal war as long as some at its helm insist on forcing out anyone who threatens their turf.

The ANC leadership seems to know this — secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa have warned that pushing unions and individuals out will weaken Cosatu: they know that a weakened trade union ally will not be able to offer the ANC the support it has relied on for more than two decades.

But none of the Cosatu leaders who dominate its central executive committee listens to them, despite the fact that they say they want a Cosatu more loyal to the ANC leadership. ANC mediation attempts — and an appeal by Mantashe over the past few days — have been ignored by those who are bent on Cosatu’s destruction.

One report tried to make sense of all this by pinning Vavi’s expulsion partly on President Jacob Zuma, who had told the ANC’s executive that Cosatu leaders should deal with its divisions. But that does not necessarily mean they should drive out Vavi — it could mean they should make peace with their opponents. So there is no hard evidence that Zuma wanted Vavi gone.

Even if it turns out that he did, Mantashe and Ramaphosa’s repeated calls for peace would mean the ANC is deeply divided on the issue and is therefore unable to shape events. The only public statements by ANC leaders have pleaded for unity and they have been ignored.

The expulsions of Numsa and Vavi are not, therefore, an ANC plot. Either those who have pushed to remove both are members of factions within the ANC that the leadership cannot influence or Numsa’s decision to recruit workers from industries where other Cosatu unions are active has prompted them to protect their turf regardless of what ANC leaders want. Either way, events in Cosatu are happening despite, not because of, the ANC.

Cosatu does not have to do what ANC leaders tell it to do. But the group that has driven out Numsa and Vavi are the ANC’s strongest supporters within Cosatu — if ANC leaders can’t get them to listen, it is hard to imagine who they can influence.

Cosatu does not seem to be the only part of the ANC family beyond its leaders’ influence: research in townships shows that local power holders often use the ANC to strengthen their position and then ditch it when they have no further use for it. ANC documents repeatedly complain of factionalism and greed in the movement — very few parties in the world are as open about their problems. And yet it seems powerless to deal with them: the more its documents complain, the more the problems persist.

So Luthuli House, ANC headquarters, may not be a centre of power shaping events — it may be a place where leaders fight a losing battle against division, much of it prompted by fights over resources.

Many of the problems that are blamed on the scheming of the governing party’s leadership may be the costs of a problem no one has been able to solve: because private wealth remains the preserve of only a few, for many politics is the only route to money and status.

So deep-rooted is this that, if the ANC was defeated at the polls, the party that took over would probably face the same problems. The ANC, then, may be less a cause of our problems as a symptom of our failure to solve them.

• Friedman is director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy.