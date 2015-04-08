Is the idea of the individual dead?

"White privilege", "black anger", "white guilt", "Africanism", "the poor", "the elite", "the rich", "women", "men", "clever blacks", "foreigners", "Zulu", "Xhosa", "Socialists", "Afrikaners", "English-speaking", "black history", "culture", "religious", "atheist", "educated", "imperialism", "colonialism", "apartheid beneficiary", "black consciousness", "white interests", "liberal", "oppressor", "nationalist".

These are some of the many archetypes, group identities and categories of collectivist thought — if not, simple labels — that currently define the South African debate; each one so saturated with explosive meaning and emotion they would, on their own, be enough to collapse any discussion into chaos.

With that implosion there is inevitably an outpouring of much anger and resentment as the various gatekeepers of these touchstones lock horns over what they mean and their implications.

SA is a nation of archetypes and every day a thousand group identities go to war in search of affirmation for their own cause and condemnation for that of their enemies.

Every society the world over is awash with competing group identities but what sets SA apart is that here they are fundamentally applied. Each of those ideas is not a description, helpful or interesting in what they may or may not teach you about a person’s character, they are in most instances the euphemism for a moral test that a person must pass. Ironically, whether they pass or fail is often entirely dependent on the nature of those collectivist ideals the inquisitor already holds dear.

Is it possible in SA today to meet someone new and assume nothing about their particular character before they speak? No, is the short answer. Society thrusts upon them a raft of presuppositions about who they are, how they behave and what their private convictions are. You are forced to consciously set them aside to give anyone the benefit of the doubt. And, increasingly, the powers of political correctness are ensuring that we feel obliged to test everyone; to make sure they are compatible with the invisible parameters of orthodoxy before we are prepared to give them the time of day.

It is a profitable business. There are many out there who have built a career on defining and refining group identities so that they might prescribe to the rest of us what is acceptable and what is not. Every time they do, they denude the idea of individuality of its worth — and, indeed, its undeniable truth.

Group identities are secondary to individual identity. They inform and influence them, but they do not determine them.

Each and every person in SA is unique. They might well relate to and identify with some or other collectivist idea but how it manifests in their own world, how it interweaves with their own experience and emotional make-up, produces at the end of it all something singular: a person who will never be replicated and an identity that can never be reduced down to a set of stereotypical norms.

That is wondrous. It is the essence of the human experience and the cornerstone on which freedom — the greatest ideal of them all — rests.

Yet it is hardly ever acknowledged in SA today. Instead it is pushed into the shadows and made subservient to the many and varied robotic alternatives on offer. Woe betide anyone who denies the most powerful of those labels, for they are on a sure path to being shunned and shamed.

Uniformity is the national impulse, replicas of some abstract ideal no one can agree on. It is as much a recipe for unhappiness as it is ignorance.

So pervasive is the problem that the many tests we are constantly told to apply to our fellow citizens are themselves tests: if we are not constantly scrutinising everyone for stereotypical standards, we have failed some moral requirement too.

SA is a panopticon of sorts, everyone is constantly watching and judging everyone else, not by who they are, but by who they are assumed to be, or at the very least who we believe they should be. As a result, moralising is as pervasive as it is destructive.

The greatest irony is that, as with all group identities, no one can agree on any of them. That is the thing about collectivism. If you want to apply some genetically homogenous idea like "black anger" or "white privilege" (both attitudes, which are by default subjective and particular, if they manifest at all) someone needs to define what they are and what they are not. Someone needs to be in charge of making the rules. Every day, many happily outsource their own insecurities to those with a vested interest in prescribing the characteristics of group identities. And then we willingly live out the caricature of who we are supposed to be.

So we are a nation of victims too. Low self-esteem is the primary cause. We need to be told by someone in authority who we are, what we feel and how our character is constructed. Collectivism, stereotypes and archetypes are so powerful, more often than not only by attaching to them are we able to generate a sense of belonging. Little wonder political forces like socialism and nationalism thrive within our borders. Mobs of various different sorts spawn daily. Populism and demagoguery have likewise found South African society rich and rewarding soil into which it can sink its roots. They feed off that kind of self-doubt. And they are fat and growing ever fatter.

A definitive part of apartheid’s real legacy was group identity. After 20 years we have not started to get over it. On the contrary, we constantly reinforce it, thereby entrenching its contemporary influence.

The legacy of apartheid goes beyond the material — it’s about how we see ourselves. Nothing has changed. When we look in the mirror, all we see is history staring back at us. There is nothing wrong with that, it is there in the reflection, but there is so much more too. In turn, we can bow before it or change our environment to improve the reflection.

Alas, like Medusa’s head, it has us trapped in its gaze and we appear turned to stone as a result. It is nothing less than tragic.

The great appeal of any stereotype is affirming its attributes. The downside is they come with a series of implied condemnations — if you are not one thing then you must be the opposite. And difference is the enemy. That is the "us" and "them" mentality you find at the heart of xenophobia, for instance. But you would be mistaken if you thought the same problem doesn’t lie at the heart of every stereotype. You would be fooling yourself if you believe that by embracing stereotype you aren’t embracing that kind of divisive thinking either.

But what of the individual? That idea seems dead and buried. We do not value the idea, nor do we recognise it and we do not have the conviction to acknowledge it is inevitably true: each person is ultimately a law unto himself or herself. That would be too much personal responsibility. Better to relinquish our own identities to those so willing and able to offer us a collective ideal, as divisive and binary as it is limiting and constrictive.

This is the South African reality.

It would be self-defeating were anyone to claim the phenomenon universal, but so powerful is the impulse it appears almost omnipresent.

There is no generic description that is not helpful from a broad sociological perspective. If a group identity influences our individual character, then it is worth understanding and exploring the extent to which it does. Where it is cause for concern we must identify why and encourage behaviour that counters it. That is how we learn about a society and individuals alike, and support progress and enlightenment. It isn’t a competition. Both ideas can coexist. But if you emphasise only the one at the expense of the other, you quickly lose sight of human nature; with it, insight and understanding.

Worse still, the minute you suggest any group identity is absolute and its attributes uniformly applicable, you stop learning completely and you start destroying. Artificial boundaries must be drawn and we must determine who is inside and who is out. It is a sure path to war, not peace.

Cast your eye across South African current affairs and that battle would seem lost. Archetypes and group identity reign supreme. Many will balk at that suggestion because denial is also a comfy refuge. Some will go so far as to actually take offence at the suggestion, even in the face of powerful evidence to the contrary. Among our many pretences, favourite is the idea that we are all individuals. It exists often only as a false assurance — a convenient platform from which to launch an assault on the very idea itself. It is a sorry state of affairs. It isn’t going to end well.