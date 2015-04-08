Government gives scant attention to true consequences of laws

GOVERNMENTS do not "just" make laws. They think long and hard about what they do.

They base policies on public and expert opinion, quantify problems, and quantify the probable effects of laws. Professional monitoring of costs and consequences enables them to scrap failures.

Governments are elaborate machines that extract state-of-the-art information derived from society’s best people. Measures are preceded by regulatory impact assessments (RIAs) that define and quantify problems (the "mischief principle") and predict effects, including "unintended" consequences. Governments know how affected parties, especially the poor, will be affected. Only uninformed unsophisticated people are ignorant about how efficient they are at achieving objectives, regardless of whether or not they agree with them.

Well, not quite. Virtually none of this is true. On the contrary, governments seldom quantify problems, have any idea what the effect of measures will be or monitor actual effects. They usually ignore independent experts and seldom scrap failed policies. Were they to do so, they would, for instance, have scrapped the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (Fais) Act and its principle beneficiary, the Financial Services Board (FSB), would not have become one of our most draconian bureaucratic empires.

SA’s first attempt at sophisticated law making was a 2001 cost-benefit analysis commissioned for Fais. It predicted the opposite of what happened. Instead of policy "persistency" rising 20%, it fell by more than 30%. Instead of the public being served by more "professional intermediaries", more were expelled than remained. Most of whom, as well as the public denied their services, were probably poor and black. None of the promised benefits exceeding R1bn annually materialised. Untold billions have been wasted on direct and indirect costs passed to consumers.

The next official attempt was a 2010 regulatory impact assessment of four proposed labour laws. Despite some negatives being omitted, such as market distortion and compliance costs, it predicted net negative effects. Predictably, predictions were ignored. The essence of what was proposed was eventually passed with changed form, not substance.

The ministry of health routinely legislates without evidence of efficacy. Its latest travesties include "plain" packaging for tobacco products, the effective prohibition of alternative "complementary" medicine, the proposed suppression of sweet and salty food, and restrictions on what consumers may spend on healthcare. The department has declared war on consumer rights without such evidence as to whether plain packaging will have net benefits. On the other hand, negatives such as consumers being forced to buy unattractive products and the violation of their constitutional right to dignity and lifestyle freedom are obvious.

Our Constitution gives the government marching orders regarding how to make laws and policies. Various provisions read together arguably make regulatory impact assessments or their equivalent mandatory. The government must, under section 195, govern according to "basic ... democratic values and principles". These include "efficient, economic and effective use of resources"; services provided "impartially, fairly, equitably and without bias"; public participation in "policy-making"; administration that is "accountable"; transparency through "timely, accessible and accurate information"; the maximisation of "human potential"; employment based on "ability, objectivity, fairness, and the need to redress the imbalances".

Under section 33, everything the government does must be "reasonable and procedurally fair". Written reasons must be available for adversely affected people. A foundational value is "human dignity ... and ... human rights and freedoms".

Other provisions prohibit unfair discrimination, expropriation without full compensation, access to impartial justice and the like.

By far the biggest victims of bad laws and policies are "the poor". The effects on them are seldom considered, and, unlike "the rich", they lack the resources and sophistication with which to fend for themselves. They live in a largely lawless and hopeless underworld.

• Louw is executive director of the Free Market Foundation