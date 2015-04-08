A cricketing controversy will never be a match for a footballing furore

HOW impressive was the speed with which domestic cricket was able to shrug off the controversy surrounding the Proteas’ participation at the Cricket World Cup last month?

The whole thing was so amazing that the Magician’s Manual should include a chapter dedicated to this astonishing phenomenon.

One minute we were trying to wrap our heads around media allegations that Vernon Philander played ahead of Kyle Abbott in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand last month, at the insistence of some Cricket SA (CSA) board suits who apparently fancied themselves selectors.

The claim goes that the board’s demands so incensed AB de Villiers and coach Russell Domingo that the captain came very close to not playing in that semifinal.

The plot thickened a day later when further reports emerged about how the CEO of CSA, Haroon Lorgat, supposedly sent Domingo an SMS "at around 1am" insisting that the coach pick "a player of colour". Ahem.

Lorgat was naturally upset by all this, and rubbished these reports in a statement that also displayed his familiarity with the tricky terrain that is social media. ‘‘This is utter nonsense reporting with false allegations being made," he said.

"There was no SMS, WhatsApp or BBM sent by me to the coach, and why would I want to do that when I know the team was confirmed and already announced to the players and team management at their usual 6pm team meeting that evening." Gripping stuff!

Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula also put some distance between himself and allegations that he attributed to ‘‘a dying breed of political dinosaurs". Enthralling!

The craziest thing happened after both these statements went out — they actually managed to achieve their goals. Even the accompanying controversy that questioned why Aaron Phangiso earned the distinction of being the only player to fail to get any game time at the World Cup also went out the window. Poof, just like magic!

You would think that a stench this overpowering would still be floating overhead, but this is not South African football. Only local football has a monopoly on long-running controversies that stick around for months on end like a bad habit.

Imagine if Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba had returned to SA to claims that Danny Jordaan or Dennis Mumble had sent him an SMS on the eve of a game? Oh the horror!

I’m not exaggerating when I say no strongly worded press release or rebuttal would have been enough to remove the said stench. Nada.

After all, football does not get breaks like those enjoyed by other sporting codes. The fact is, any whiff of scandal around football usually sticks, no matter how nonsensical the accusations.

The public is usually encouraged to believe any distasteful rumour that follows football around, and is persuaded to disregard whatever "evidence" is presented disputing the claims because this sport is usually guilty of something isn’t it?

Throw enough mud at this game and something will eventually stick, goes the mantra.

It is for this very reason that every Tom, Dick and Sipho thinks that he knows a thing or two about local football, and can impart his priceless knowledge on the rest of us without fear of being called out.

It is for this reason that a know-it-all who couldn’t pick Luyolo Nomandela out of a one-man line-up felt comfortable enough to preach and tell the rest of us what was wrong with South African football.

Don’t get me wrong — South African football has a lot of problems. However, if you looked at the selective hysteria going around, you would be forgiven for thinking it was the only sport that had questions to answer.

This is a strange part of the world we live in, and if you arch your head every so slightly, you might just be able to pick up the faint whiff of deception coming through the cracks in the wall.

I’m just saying dear folks, just saying …