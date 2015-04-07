THE INSIDER: Considerate conmen look out for jobless

"RAND Water do not use Fax for Application," the advertisement for 244 "Reticulation Leanership" (sic) openings states.

Jobless people under the age of 35 with Grade 12 and maths should apply; a salary of R8,500 is on offer. Just send your application to PO Box 1127, Johannesburg, and who knows what can happen thereafter.

Another fake Rand Water advert, also for 244 people doing an undefined job, offered a "salary stipend" of R6,500. As false adverts go, these are not very convincing, though some desperate folk might well be waiting outside PO Box 1127 to see if they’ve been hired. For now, be assured that no one is trying to fleece the applicants: "Rand Water does not ask for money for application," the advert said. "Rand Water will not ask for your bank details. If someone try to ask for money report them to Police."

The South African Post Office, which rents out post boxes, can count itself lucky to have such responsible customers willing to prevent gullible people from being conned.

Anarchy is dancing’s child

SWEDEN has voted to keep a controversial law that bans unlicensed dancing in public — and which even includes "illegally moving your feet to music", the UK’s Daily Mail reported — The Insider was surprised to see, the day before April Fool’s Day.

Owners of bars, clubs or restaurants that lack a dance permit can still be fined if customers "dance spontaneously and without permission", MPs have ruled. Police have backed the law arguing that permits are needed because dancing creates chaos, which can lead to disorder and fighting.

But opponents have branded the rule an "embarrassing bureaucratic relic" that should be scrapped.

Nightclub owner Anders Varveus said he was planning a street-dance march in August similar to a protest organised in 2012. "How you want to move your own body is not a matter for regulation. What is the definition of dancing? Once you start moving, how do you know when you’ve crossed a line? It’s ludicrous to think stuffy politicians are really the right people to decide this," he said.

Wise words

"THE one thing that can solve most of our problems is dancing."

James Brown, US singer (1933-2006).

