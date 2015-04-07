STREET DOGS: On beating inflation

FROM VectorVest.com: There’s the claim that stocks are a hedge against inflation. But, they are and they aren’t. Depending on how you look at it.

A true inflation hedge is one that goes up in value with higher inflation — like a house, gold (sometimes) and (some) collectibles. But, when inflation goes up, interest rates go up and two things happen. For one thing, investors say: "Golly, I can make all that money on high interest rate bonds so why should I invest in stocks?" So they take their money out of the stock market, and stock prices go down. The second thing that happens is the cost of doing business goes up. So corporate earnings go down and stock prices go down.

So why in the world would anybody say that stocks are a hedge against inflation? Because they can make money in stocks faster than inflation will eat it up. All they have to do is invest in stocks which have earnings growth rates higher than the sum of inflation and long-term interest rates. When they do that, the price of the stock will go up faster than inflation. And they will be whipping inflation by staying ahead of it.

Inflation’s varying impact on stocks confuses the decision to trade positions already held. In the US market, the historical proof is noisy, but it shows a correlation to high inflation and lower returns for the overall market in most periods.

As with most asset classes, however, the potential of equities to edge inflation depends more on changes in the rate of inflation than on its absolute level. If inflation is high but stable, equity prices would likely embody current inflation expectations. But a jump in inflation, often accompanied by escalating interest rates, is more likely to be detrimental to equity returns.