LETTER FROM NAIROBI: Toasting mediocrity shows we expect too little

CONGRATULATIONS have streamed in for Nigeria’s election results, the focus of the recognition being that the matter was handled peacefully and that incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan voluntarily stepped down. While this is a great occasion to celebrate, one does wonder how low the bar is in Africa when a celebration on a continental scale is one of expected mediocrity. After all, we do seem to be quite pleased when things happen as they should; as opposed to expecting better.

This type of behaviour is symptomatic of the phenomenon "Africa is a country" in which several of our states are happy to celebrate what should be done, in a style that is better suited for occasions of exemplary performance.

In other news, and perhaps this is peculiar to Kenya, the digitisation of government services is ongoing. For some counties this involves setting up website portals that allow citizens greater access to public service minus the queues and inconveniences associated with a brick and mortar model.

Kajiado County even put out a full-page advert on their platform but left out one little detail — the URL of the website that they were advertising. An amusing oversight considering the purpose of the advert and one likely to be brushed under the carpet as a minor embarrassment for their communications team.

This week also marked dramatic revelations of graft by county leaders, swift denials hotly followed by displays of pompous bravado by the selfsame leaders and other affected politicians marking the revelation of the matter.

While the condemnation of such conduct is wholly deserved, the allegations of public procurement misconduct leaves me wondering whether those mandated with these roles are in fact equipped with the commercial capabilities required.

The UK government on its website emphasises the importance of such skills, stating: "The government is increasingly commissioning the delivery of public services, rather than providing them directly. These changes to the way we work mean that we have to develop different skills and adopt a more commercial mindset. We need to be able to understand the marketplace and how suppliers of services we are contracting operate, so that we can get the best possible deal for the taxpayer. This is even more important at a time of continued austerity, increased demand and the need to increase growth, when the value we can gain makes an enormous difference. So we need to improve our capability so that our commercial thinking underpins robust and effective policy outcomes, drives out waste and maximises value."

On conducting a similar search on the digitised portions of the Kenyan public sector, I failed to find any such public declaration that is at parity with the UK’s efforts to manage their staffs’ knowledge in this crucial sector. In an era of such rapid and large-scale reform, especially as pertains to the new county models, it is imperative that teams working in the public sector are well equipped with the skills needed to manage it. Addressing it could not be more important: the entire reform agenda, including on capabilities, hinges on getting this right.

There is neither a single solution to building capability in leading and managing change, nor a simple way of measuring the impact. However, at the very least a step towards equipping teams working in the public sector should be taken to provide informed checks and balances to corrupt leadership. After all, it can hardly be believed that graft at this scale could have been implemented without the assistance — knowingly or unknowingly — of subordinates in the counties.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state of the union address had notable areas of optimism. One was the emphasis on equipping and working with young talent, especially in the growing IT sector.

His sentiments, it seems, were echoed by the White House in a statement about President Barack Obama’s upcoming visit to Kenya in which they raised the status of Kenya as a growing innovation hub in the region.

This and the digitisation of certain public services, I hope, indicate that the government is aiming at improving the skillset of its staff. For the country truly to own and manage this change, wider and deeper structural changes need to be in place that go beyond a website portal. That is the meat and potatoes of sustainable and innovative governance, the website is just the gravy.

• Maingi is a Nairobi-based brand management and strategy expert.