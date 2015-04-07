Better prediction tools needed

IN THE 1980s Peter Lynch turned the Fidelity Magellan fund (with assets of $20m) into the largest mutual fund in the world, supposedly by using basic principles, which he was happy to share. But what made Lynch great — understanding the world both as it is and how it might be in the future — is a deceptively difficult thing to do.

In the late 1990s, when technology companies were flourishing, betting on growth yielded unprecedented returns. In the end though, jumping on the growth bandwagon proved incredibly costly for most investors.

Investing in companies that were supposed to grow was not the problem per se. The problem was investing in so many that failed to do so. To succeed as an investor, you have to find an "edge", and that usually means taking the road less travelled; investing in younger, less well-known companies and stocks with the potential for growth.

Fast growth can overcome a huge number of smaller deficiencies. And fast growth eventually attracts the attention of institutional investors, capable of pushing prices higher as they buy their way in. The hard part is deciding which of these relative unknowns are likely to succeed.

It’s an important question as we come out of the "Great Recession". A recession is a coiled spring. It creates the potential for disruptive shifts in the structure of markets. It accelerates existing shifts in values. It encourages innovation. All of which create new opportunities for growth.

Where should investors go to look for these opportunities? The traditional view is that they are likely to be found in new markets. Mostly in emerging markets, where a new middle class has reasonable amounts of disposable income for the first time. In shifting social values and behaviours likely to create new market spaces. Changes in the way we work have led to a boom in the neighbourhood café and, along with health concerns, created a multibillion-dollar market in prepackaged salad. In shifting wealth such as that created by the "working old", who are still earning and spending. In emerging technologies, which have long been identified as a source of new growth.

In a paper titled Unlocking New Sources of Growth, the Futures Company points out the drawbacks associated with finding new opportunities in "traditional" sources of growth and emphasises the need "to step outside of the accepted wisdom and look differently at markets".

Opportunities in emerging markets are more complex. Michael Spence and Sandile Hlatshwayo say "the majority of countries entering the middle-income transition have slowed or stalled. Of sustained high-growth cases in the post-war period (13, soon to be 15, with the addition of India and Vietnam), only five have maintained high growth rates through the middle-income transition and proceeded toward advanced country income levels of $20,000 per capita or above."

"In a nutshell," says the Futures Company, "betting your entire growth strategy on the emerging markets is riskier than you think."

Likewise, technology-led innovation can take decades to reach the market. The single most fatal miscalculation investors made regarding the internet was to overestimate the speed at which the marketplace would adopt dot com innovations. It takes time for people to integrate innovations into the way they do things. Investors who assumed online retailing would simply displace a significant percentage of traditional retailing, or digital content replace print, have been proved wrong. If there is one message to come out of the Futures Company analysis, it is that focusing on a single area (say on technology) is not often a successful strategy. The new sources of growth that are likely to prove most durable are those where multiple trends combine. The solution, when looking for the "next big thing", is to take a broader, more holistic view and look for growth platforms that are supported by multiple dimensions of change.

While the four recognised sources of growth can create new opportunities, better prediction tools are needed. To this end, the Futures Company has compiled a set of questions that focus on:

Attitudes and behaviours. How are consumer behaviours, values, attitudes changing? Have underlying values shifted?

Technology. Are there technologies that have reached reasonable levels of penetration in an interested consumer segment? What are the relevant technologies? (This isn't always obvious).

New practices. What are leading-edge users, communities of interest and entrepreneurs doing that is different from the mainstream?

Pain points. What do leading-edge users find costly, difficult or time-consuming about these new practices?

Institutions under strain. Do industry critics, or experts or analysts see problems with the way the sector works at present?

Business models. Who benefits most from the current business model? Are providers significantly advantaged compared to the consumers?

"If most or all of these factors can be seen in a sector," says the Futures Company, "it is almost certainly primed for change." It is worth spelling out why. Taken together, they test the following questions: is there a deep shift going on in the underlying conditions that shape the sector or category? Is the sector or category already being primed for change by entrepreneurs and users? Do users have sufficient motivation to change habits and practices?

The cost of "unlearning" existing behaviour is often one of the biggest barriers to change. What the growth investor should be looking for in answers to these questions is the potential emergence of a new business model.

Business models describe the ways in which materials and information are transformed into value, for companies and customers. They can be hard to discern. In commoditised markets, competitors tend to compete over the same business model. It can take a whole new business model to reach new sources of value and of growth. But, contrary to Lynch’s claim, seeing the emergence of a new business model is anything but easy. Fortunately, we can rely on another of his sayings, that "if you’re good, you’re right six times out of 10. You’re never going to be right nine times out of 10".