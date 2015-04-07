Aussie cricketers masters of the arts of shrugging and sledging

IT’S impossible not to admire Australian cricket and its players. They can slump with the rest but it’s never long before they’re back competing with the best. Or are the best.

Whereas India and England can crash into a slump from which it takes years to emerge — as long as a decade — the Aussies simply refuse to allow a collective loss of form to continue, or the results that come with it.

It wasn’t long ago that they were on the receiving end of back-to-back Test series whitewashes in India and the laughing stock of much of the cricket-playing world. There was just a hint of suspicion that the laughter was a little louder and lasted a little longer than normal.

But they sacked their coach and replaced him with an old-school Aussie, instituted a committee to investigate what had gone wrong and gave it wide-ranging powers to make changes. It also included men with an appreciation for traditional Australian values, or at least, the traditional way of playing the game.

It goes back many years, of course, but not as far back as you might think. When Keith Miller was the greatest all-rounder in the world the game was no more than a convenient conduit to a lifestyle of champagne, late nights and chasing women. Which made a pleasant change from chasing German fighter pilots in the Second World War.

The "modern era" of Aussie toughness almost certainly started at the end of 1984 when Kim Hughes tearfully resigned as Test captain in the middle of yet another fearful pounding by the West Indies. Allan Border took over and is still regarded today as one of the "toughest" Aussie cricketers of all time.

He was brutally unforgiving of friend and foe alike on the field, suffered fools badly and delivered one of the most withering stares in all sport. He delivered a ripping verbal bouncer, too. When he called a Englishman a "Pommie bastard", they would actually question their parentage.

And as you will hear from every man who ever played against him or his team, he would be knocking on the opposition’s changing room door with a cold six-pack 30 minutes after every game, win lose or draw. To see him these days behind the scenes in commentary boxes and with former players is to see what cricket can provide if played "hard and fair" as the Aussies like to call it.

Steve Waugh stepped it up a notch by harnessing what had been random verbal gunfire into a concerted plan of attack against a particular target, a process he famously called, "Mental Disintegration". It worked, too, and rather well in certain cases.

Waugh was furious when his brilliant team, in reference to Donald Bradman’s "Invincibles" were called the "Unloveables".

He even sought out the writer who first applied the moniker demanding to know how he could be so disrespectful and unappreciative of a winning team. Of course, it would have been a champion team without the sledging from Hayden, McGrath and Warne etc, which many found so unappealing.

The current Australian team, however, may have discovered a hitherto unimagined new dimension to the "Aussie way". It was best illustrated during the World Cup final by wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and involves mocking and humiliating an opponent — not in order to help earn his wicket — but in celebrating taking it.

It used to be said that anything could be justified to unsettle a batsman if it helped dismiss him. "The line" the Aussies famously say they try not to cross used to be drawn right there — at the dismissal. Now the abuse has no limits.

It seems so out of sync with the rest of the world — full, as it is, of mass terrorist slaughter and anarchy in the name of religion. Surely we should be looking more than ever to sport as a source of fairness and decency, a reminder that life and death are exactly that.

Six World Cups I’ve covered, and not a final amongst them. And if it takes anything approximating the new Aussie way to get to Lord’s for the last game in 2019, I’d rather be home a few days early once again.