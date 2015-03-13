TWEET OF THE WEEK: 'In President Jacob Zuma we are led!'

WELCOME to Tweet of the Week. Every Friday I use this column to hand out an award to one person who has tweeted something of significance. There are no strict rules, only that the tweet in question must offer an important insight, define a debate (notorious or otherwise) or mark an occasion.

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to @SiphileHlwatika for:

"In President Jacob Zuma we are led! #ZumaQandA"

Profile: Siphile Hlwatika’s Twitter profile reads: "Marxist-Leninist / Views expressed are my own / RTs are not endorsements / ANC Lives, ANC Leads."

He is a strong supporter of the African National Congress and responsible for generating a great deal of memes which positively drive and supplement the ANC’s message and performance. He has about 1,100 followers.

Citation: The ANC faithful erupted into online praise for Zuma after his question and answer session in Parliament on Wednesday. #ZumaQandA trended at one point. Their response would seem to confirm that Parliament these days — and the showmanship that defines it — is really all about theatre.

If you were after substance, the president had little to offer. In fact, no one had much of any substance to offer, the opposition included. It was a rather vacuous affair all round. Not so much an exercise in accountability as one in obfuscation and evasive technicality.

Zuma’s demeanour, however, is worth dwelling on for a moment. A common refrain on Twitter post Wednesday afternoon concerned Zuma’s "fight". It seems to have impressed ANC supporters the most.

In August last year, when question time was first brought to standstill, Zuma was weak and frail. The jury is still out on whether the poison was artificial or natural but he was half the man he was this week. Either way, his physical presence alone on Wednesday was different. His temperament and conviction was stronger. And it showed.

Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Mmusi Maimane had referred to Zuma a few weeks earlier as a "broken man". You can be sure Zuma’s response — first in his reply to the state of the nation debate, and then on Wednesday — was to demonstrate some fortitude. He forcefully lectured Maimane, belligerently spoke over the speaker to make his point, and took the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to task too.

The Zuma machine, he seemed to be saying, was functioning just fine. All systems go.

As is its wont, the EFF predictably drew on the bottomless well of anger it seems to rely on whenever it wants to make a point. Maimane, who is now fully invested in an out-angering EFF repertoire (in the absence of any other rhetorical device at his disposal) likewise embodied an enraged customer who had just been brought for the third time the wrong meal at a second-rate restaurant. The left-hand side of the chamber really is a pit of indignation these days.

Much like Zuma, however, if one strips away the anger there was little else on show.

For some reason the DA, which has spent the past six months complaining bitterly about how vital it is that the president answer questions because there is so much to answer for, did not use its hard-fought and precious opportunity to interrogate the commander in chief on the economy, Eskom, the prosecution services, SARS, education, crime or local government. No, it used the time to ask when the president would next be answering questions.

In the hour-long technical spat between the speaker and opposition parties before Zuma took to the podium the DA kept saying everyone should resolve the disagreement so that the president could deal with the "people’s business".

Also, that there were "far more important" things to discuss. Hardly. What it really meant was: please can Zuma take the podium so we can continue this dispute by way of our own question? That seemed a relative waste. If this is what the official opposition fights for, president’s question time might as well be reduced to a permanent meeting of the parliamentary programming committee.

And the EFF was as dismal as it was self-destructive. Zuma ripped the heart out of its main political grievance simply by answering the one question on which the EFF seems to have pinned all its hopes. Why he didn’t do it sooner is a mystery. Sure, his answer was as evasive and detached from any ethical obligation to responsibility as ever, but now he can at least claim to have addressed the issue.

The entire preceding dispute between the opposition (mainly led by the EFF) and the speaker had been about ensuring the programming committee would agree on a date on which the president would return to answer the questions that stood over from August. Chief among these was the small matter of Nkandla.

But the EFF could not resist. It had one weapon in its arsenal and, without anything to fall back on, sure enough it found a way to fire it at some point during the presidential exchange. In doing so it effectively rendered the programming committee meeting redundant. Now it has no weapons. Apart from anger. But anger without a morally legitimate cause is just invective and on its own lacks credibility. Where to from here for the EFF, you wonder?

As for the speaker, Baleka Mbete, she remains as out of her depth as she does executive-minded. At one point she produced a statement of breathtaking deference. The president, she suggested, was more important than anyone else in the house and thus deserved different treatment when it came to the rules (she had been called out by the EFF for not stopping the president when he spoke over her). It was an appalling remark that brought shame to her office and the mandate as a primary custodian of the people’s interests in the National Assembly. Her bias was imputed for some time, now she brazenly flashes it about for all to see, with some delight too.

As for the other, smaller opposition parties, their showing was as forgettable as it was incomprehensible. So vague and obscure were the follow-ups that Zuma had to have some questions repeated two or three times; not that he isn't capable of missing the straightforward only he was onto something this time — they were often muddled. And the ANC itself put the finishing touches to an all-round farce when, as usual, it used its two of the standard six questions put to the president nicely to set up an open goal into which Zuma would lovingly kick the ball.

This aspect of question time is often overlooked. A full 33% of questions at president’s question time are, from first principles, not about accountability but ANC window dressing. The last time the ANC asked the president a meaningful question Queen was dominating the Top 40.

So Zuma won the day politically. His fortitude impressed. The fact that it impressed is depressing enough but there is a lesson in all of this: we have now seen a president’s question time session that did not end in mayhem. This was the big moment we were all lead to believe was so crucial to accountability and oversight. And, guess what? It made no real difference. There was no more or no less accountability on offer than those sessions that have devolved into violence. Yes, Zuma took the stand. So what? Is anyone any the wiser for it? If this is what accountability looks like, it’s a sorry business.

And while the opposition performance was lacklustre, you can blame it only so much. The key point is that question time itself is structured in such a way that it is next to impossible to actually hold the president to account. He is protected by a speaker who thinks he is above the rules, by her own admission, and the questions are designed in such a way that the interrogator (a) has to ask any question two weeks beforehand, (b) it is vetted by a supine questions office, (c) gets only one follow-up which, if evaded, is then done for, and (d) two of the six questions come from the ANC, which is dead set on using the occasion to promote the government, not hold it to account. To cap it all off, the opposition’s questions were on the day about as pointed as a ball of cotton wool.

And then there is Zuma himself.

A past master at playing the innocent victim, unaware of anything specific, endlessly obscure, and always evasive. The only way to pin him down is by asking him a "yes" or "no" question. Anything more complex and he immediately sees a hundred trap doors through which to escape, and often with the help of presiding officers.

Look, the opposition is right to fight tooth and nail for the president to appear before Parliament. It is their duty to hold him to his constitutional duties. That sort of precedent is important. But it’s a bit like insisting AB de Villiers open the batting in a match where the bowlers are blindfolded (sometimes willingly). Of course he is going to dominate, and the result will be farcical. It defies understanding that everyone, from the opposition to the ANC, keeps insisting question time is so sacred. They seem to have confused some imagined ideal with the real world. It is bewildering why no one is advocating with any real public impact for question time itself to be restructured.

All of this, of course, appears lost on the ANC Twitterati. They don’t seem worried at all that question time makes a mockery of accountability. They love the style with which Zuma plays his part in the charade. "Zuma leads," they say.

He sure does. In much the same fashion as the Pied Piper.