THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Republican rule is one scary thought

WHEN America’s last Republican president, George Bush, left office in January 2009, his country’s economy was a wasteland. He had invaded Iraq and was stuck there. American troops were dying in Afghanistan. President Barack Obama has changed all of that.

Of the world’s biggest economies, the US is growing again, while even the Chinese behemoth is faltering. Bush’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are, in their original form, over. The dollar, despite all the hubris of the Brics group of leading emerging markets starting their own global reserve currency, is as attractive as ever. Obama’s reforms have not only brought millions of working-class and poor Americans under a healthcare umbrella, they have also dampened a frightening spiral in American healthcare costs.

Sure, he has made his mistakes. The Arab Spring was not handled well. The US-led intervention in Libya led to disaster in what remains of that country. And handing over Iraq to its new "democratic" leaders created a vacuum into which swept in easily the most brutal terrorism the modern world has seen in decades.

Obama has just under two years left in office. His Democratic party was crushed in midterm elections last November, giving Republicans control over Congress. In a way, that defeat has set him free to be the reformer he always wanted to be. He is lifting the embargo on Cuba. He is institutionalising gay marriage. He is pursuing, with European allies and Russia, a deal that will significantly lower the risk of Iran as a nuclear power.

But such is the Republican hatred of Obama they are not prepared to let him do his job. As Simon Barber reported on Wednesday, many Americans think what the Republicans are doing to him now borders on treason. They won’t care. They want to undo his entire presidency. They invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress without even bothering to tell him. "Bibi" was there to rail against the Iran nuclear talks, to the cheers of a delighted Congress. It was like watching a pantomime.

Then 47 Republican senators wrote an open letter to the Iranian leadership warning that once Obama goes they could undo any deal he and the allies do with them. They are trying to undo Obamacare and have threatened to reverse any progress made in opening links with the Cubans.

It is hard not to believe they hate him because he is black. Before and after his first term they tried desperately to prove he wasn’t even an American.

Some of these people are barking mad and the really scary thing is that they’ll be running the most powerful country in the world unless, unless, Hillary Clinton survives the Democratic nomination process and wins the presidency. But even she is a bit of a hawk.

The neocons thrive on confrontation, typically in the name of freedom or of democracy. Like the freedom and democracy they gave the Iraqis. To varying degrees, the Republican leadership in Congress are variations of Sarah Palin, who once, trying to emphasise how much of a threat Russia is, famously said she could see Russia from her house in Alaska.

The world is a dangerous enough place as it is. These guys will make it worse. Needless to say, they hate Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader. If you were a Russian that would be perfectly understandable. He runs a dreadful regime. But at least Putin only bullies his own citizens and his neighbours. The neocons want it all.

I wrote about Putin here last week, to a minor barrage of criticism from people who think I overdid it. Perhaps I did. It was widely reported, for instance, that Western diplomats were deeply involved in the uprisings in Kiev in late 2013 that eventually overthrew the Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, after he pulled back from talks to strengthen ties with the European Union.

Chief among them was a very smart American, Victoria Nuland, assistant secretary of state for European affairs, who at one stage was reportedly feeding protesters in the main square in Kiev. There’s a lot of speculation that should the Republicans win the presidency, she would become secretary of state. She thinks the US should help arm Kiev against Russian intervention in Eastern Ukraine. Caught in the middle, the Germans are terrified of her. With good reason.

The ramifications of a Republican America for SA are clear. Foaming at the mouth US neocons would put pressure on us to choose between the traditional West, and Jacob Zuma’s growing romance with a cynical Putin. Both will offer us Hobson’s choice — a supposedly free choice but only one option. We’ll need to be very clever to protect our independence.

...

Zuma, meanwhile, appears to have put up a spirited defence answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday. I missed it but the gist is clear. He cannot "pay back the money" because he doesn’t yet know how much money needs to be paid back. That is not an unreasonable holding position.

One of the weaknesses, with hindsight, of Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into the money spent upgrading Nkandla was to stop at saying Zuma and his family benefited unduly. That was always obvious. It is a pity she did not, perhaps under pressure of time, put a number to that "unduly".

The person who might have helped was the state quantity surveyor on the job, probably the only person to emerge from Madonsela’s report with any credit. It is a quantity surveyor’s job to know how much things cost, and even if the police minister is now going to have to determine an amount, he will need a QS to help him.

There must be some comfort in knowing that while Nkandla is a political burden to JZ, it will in time be a burden to him in every conceivable respect. Any rural house built by the Department of Public Works is going to start falling apart sooner rather than later and he will quickly learn the value (and the sheer slog) of maintenance.

That baleful lesson must now also be suffocatingly clear to Tshediso Matona, appointed CEO of Eskom just a few months ago and, yesterday, suspended for reasons unknown, along with his top four executives. The government wants to examine delays, it says. What that says to me is that we are about to learn some harrowing new news about our power supply.

Has someone already broken Medupi’s Unit 6, just days after it first synchronised with the network? While we are not told the problem, speculation will rule.