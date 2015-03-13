THE INSIDER: Oscar Pistorius vs Radovan Krejcir tie takes internet by storm

THE most watched penalty shoot-out of the present South African football season took place this week in a prison yard.

There, SA’s most famous celebrity prisoner, Oscar Pistorius, took a few shots at Radovan Krejcir, one of SA’s most infamous alleged crooks, standing in goal. The two were filmed playing a penalty shoot-out game at Kgosi Mapuru II prison in Pretoria — a shoot-out that attracted more viewers than many Premier Soccer League (PSL) games.

As the game goes, Krejcir will have taken a few shots at Pistorius, when the former paralympian champion had his turn to play goalkeeper.

Another prisoner or warder, obviously in on the promotional kick-around, actually filmed the video and circulated it on the internet. "Oscar versus Radovan: The live shoot-out from Kgosi Mapuru II Stadium" soon started getting "hits" (that is, people clicking to watch the video), and the two baddies were a major news item once again in their first joint collaboration.

Rumour has it that they plan to shoot a sequel based on a sprinting competition.

Lamar bound to cause stir

THE cover art for US rapper Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album, To Pimp A Butterfly, is bound to cause a stir for messages, both subtle and blatant, in its imagery.

The black and white image features a group of topless men from a US ghetto brandishing stacks of money on the White House lawn while standing over what appears to be the unconscious body of a judge.

The artwork is a form of commentary about the tense race relations in the US after numerous cases of police brutality.

However the artwork could also resonate with South Africans following the disastrous state of the nation address earlier this year. One thing has been shown to be true: when power no longer listens to the people, as proven by the conduct of the Economic Freedom Fighters since they entered Parliament, they will be forced to employ the most shocking tactics in order to be heard. Watch this space.

Wise words

"SATIRE of satire tends to be self-cancelling, and deliberate shock tactics soon lose their ability to shock, especially when they’re too deliberate."

Herb Caen, US journalist (1916-1997).

