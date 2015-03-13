STREET DOGS: Reward hormones can lead one astray

TEXT messages magically appear on the screen of your phone and demand attention. You respond and feel rewarded for having completed a task — even though that task was entirely unknown to you 15 seconds earlier. In a now famous experiment, Peter Milner and James Olds, both neuroscientists, placed a small electrode in the brains of rats, in a small structure of the limbic system called the nucleus accumbens. This structure regulates dopamine production and is the region that "lights up" when gamblers win a bet, drug addicts take cocaine, or people have orgasms – Olds and Milner called it the pleasure centre. A lever in the cage allowed the rats to send a small electrical signal directly to their nucleus accumbens. Do you think they liked it? Boy, how they did! They liked it so much that they did nothing else. They forgot all about eating and sleeping. Long after they were hungry, they ignored tasty food if they had a chance to press that little chrome bar; they even ignored the opportunity for sex. The rats just pressed the lever over and over again, until they died of starvation and exhaustion. Does that remind you of anything?

Each time we dispatch a text we feel a sense of accomplishment, and our brain gets a dollop of reward hormones. Each time we check a Twitter feed or Facebook update we encounter something novel and feel more connected socially and get more reward hormones. But it is the dumb, novelty-seeking portion of the brain driving the limbic system that induces this feeling of pleasure, not the planning, scheduling, higher-level thought centres in the prefrontal cortex. Make no mistake: checking e-mail, Facebook and Twitter constitutes a neural addiction. Adapted from The Organized Mind, by Daniel Levitin