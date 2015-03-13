Mbete becomes a casualty as Zuma defends himself

BOY, President Jacob Zuma has had a tough week. His children were involved in a car accident and the nation wished them a speedy recovery. He faced a gruelling session in Parliament on Wednesday and, while clearly agitated, he proved he does not need to be shielded from his responsibilities.

Next Thursday will be a year to the day that the public protector released her report, titled Secure in Comfort, on the R246m upgrades to Zuma’s private residence at Nkandla. It was clear long ago that Zuma was not going to pay back the money.

He has asked Police Minister Nathi Nhleko to look into how much, if anything, he needs to pay back. Zuma has said this several times.

Since March 19 last year, questions have been raised over the powers of the public protector — after an initial honeymoon with the Zuma administration in which her recommendations were largely followed, until Nkandla. Now, the powers of the public protector and, more important, how the government should respond to her recommendations, are less clear. That is the first casualty.

The second is Parliament, which has been consumed by questions over Nkandla since the fifth administration took office last year. The subject has been latched onto by opposition parties as other state institutions take a hammering on the periphery.

On August 21 last year, the Nkandla-isation of Parliament began and reached its peak during the state of the nation address last month, when police were called in to remove the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs and cellphone signals were jammed by state security.

All that fuss and, all along, Zuma could have answered questions the way he did on Wednesday.

Opposition parties latched onto the idea that Zuma was dodging questions over Nkandla. The shrieking, applauding governing party in Parliament went on the defensive.

But on Thursday Zuma was adamant he had not dodged questions in Parliament. He was dogged about it, repeating that it was a lie, that opposition parties were misleading the public by saying he was refusing to answer questions about Nkandla.

"There has never been a date given to me to come to Parliament to answer questions. I have not dodged questions in this Parliament.

"You asked a question, listen to my answer," Zuma said in response to a question by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. "You have been saying to the country (that I dodged Parliament). It is not true. I’ve never dodged. That’s a clear thing. I’ve never refused when Parliament said here is a date."

He ignored speaker Baleka Mbete as she tried to get him to sit down after EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi raised a point of order. He ignored her not once, not twice, not three times, but at least five times.

This was a revelation in Wednesday’s question and answer session — Zuma exposed Mbete’s weaknesses. Not because he ignored her, but due to what he said next.

"This Parliament did not act honourably to me. Parliament meets and determines dates and informs the Presidency; it is agreed and I will come. There was never a date put."

In her haste to protect Zuma, Mbete was causing more damage than if she had allowed him to answer questions in Parliament. It was the classic case of protecting the president for his own sake, the mythical Number One at it again.

Zuma has also hinted earlier that the way the Nkandla matter was being handled by Parliament was flawed. During a briefing of editors last month, he said he would not have allowed MPs from the EFF to ask him questions about Nkandla in August last year.

"I would not have allowed the question as there was a committee established," he said at the time. It was a tacit admission that Mbete should not have allowed the EFF to ask the question on Nkandla last year to begin with. Zuma, in his giggly, diplomatic way, said that if he were the speaker, he would not have allowed it. But Mbete did. And Parliament has been more theatre and spectacle than substance since then.

While opposition parties kept Zuma in their sights for the past year, they have unwittingly fired a huge salvo and laid bare the weaknesses of their second target in the fifth Parliament — Mbete.

• Marrian is political editor.