It is not so easy to hold politicians to account

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s giggly, rambling and cynical performance in Parliament this week bore witness to one of the great conundrums of contemporary political theory: how can democratic accountability be realised in practice?

Accountability is central to politics because it promises to resolve the tension between the norm of democracy ("the people rule") and the reality of hierarchical state authority. Citizens are subjects: they must obey a system of binding rules imposed by fallible human beings.

Proponents of democratic accountability advance quite a modest ambition. They do not suggest that the people will actually rule themselves. Rather, they acknowledge that the people must consent to being ruled, but they insist such consent is conditional on certain obligations that fall on politicians and public officials: to tell citizens what they are doing; to give reasons for their decisions; and to accept sanction when they fail to meet these obligations. International experience suggests that even such a modest ambition can only be partially realised.

The intrastate capacity of public oversight institutions to check the abuse of power by other state-based agents is always circumscribed. The demise of the Scorpions, and events at the South African Revenue Service, testify to their vulnerability. Consider what will probably happen to the office of the public protector when Thuli Madonsela steps down next year.

In addition, it is hard to use criminal law to hold office bearers to account. In most countries, it is virtually impossible to get senior politicians and officials into court. The problem is it is hard to demonstrate that they have consciously acted in breach of public law. One cannot prosecute a president for stupidity, laziness or greed.

Moreover, while elections can sometimes help to render officials accountable to the people, citizens enjoy few opportunities to hold particular leaders to account for specific actions. And they lack the information needed to pinpoint which miscreant is responsible for what misdeed.

Politicians thrive by claiming credit for the actions of others, and by passing the buck on to their successors. Only occasionally is there poetic justice: former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba bequeathed chaotic parastatals to his successor; but he, in turn, inherited incoherent immigration regulations from his predecessor at the Department of Home Affairs.

The best hope for partial electoral accountability rests on freedom of information, critical news media and active citizens.

These challenges confront political systems everywhere, but additional factors are at play in SA. First, political institutions are all relatively recently established and so vulnerable to manipulation. Second, the system is not amenable to multiparty politics. It is against the interests of most discontented citizens to cast their votes against the primary holders of political power. Third, evidence plays only a limited role in social dialogue. It is important to recognise the powerful advantage citizens often possess over their political leaders when it comes to identifying what is in their interests; but it is important, too, to see how successfully ordinary people can be misled by political entrepreneurs and their storytellers. Citizens often fall victim to paranoia.

Finally, there are impediments to the creation of a culture of shame among the political elite. SA’s history of injustice continues to shape perceptions of legitimate state authority and just entitlements to wealth.

A state that is perceived primarily as a protector of the interests of a historically privileged minority cannot easily be used as a guarantor of wider democratic accountability; and it is hard to implement meaningful sanctions against those who abuse public office in a society in which wealth and assets continue to be so unjustly allocated.

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town.