Given BBC’s climate bias, let’s cheer SABC

WHEN the battle lines were demarcated in the climate change debate, certain broadcasters took it upon themselves to assume positions completely against the impartial spirit that should determine the ethos of contemporary, liberated journalism.

The effect on the debate itself has been profound. Defiant, petulant upstarts such as Avaaz and Mother Jones have shrugged off the pursuit of fairness and accuracy to exist on the bare fringes of common sense, thriving on the principles of selective alarmism and instruction. Slate and The Huffington Post routinely enable divisive conspiracy theorists to project the excuse that climate change lies at the root of terrorism.

The BBC is the most obvious and deceitful culprit. Its broadcasting policy on climate change was decided by 28 individuals — most of them environmental lobbyists. But the issue is not about content or policy, it’s actually about the law — the BBC’s own law — and how it compromises it. Whether its quantum physicists are right or wrong on the science of climate change is immaterial — any content that assumes a position outside of neutrality is an infraction against its own charter. These controversial decisions are not new — merely the continuation of a spirit spawned by some deeply troubled, self-appointed people whose purpose (they believe) is to reverse the economic theories embraced by the likes of Margaret Thatcher, to project income disparity or anti-US sentiment at any opportunity and sympathise with young hooded thugs.

This is an organisation that frequently arranges lessons for its staff on how to carry a hot cup of tea, whose presenters are frequently fingered for sexual depravity with minors, whose obsession with multiculturalism distorts criminal or cultural implications — the BBC just doesn’t like white people, particularly successful ones with traditional values, as its self-congratulatory behaviour in suspending controversial (and incredibly successful) presenter Jeremy Clarkson over a trivial issue attests.

Thank goodness for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) then. During this hour of need, the world’s most useless, uninteresting and talentless broadcaster has ensured that citizens will never be exposed to the contrasting, bellicose perspectives of the climate change debate.

The SABC has been somewhat bent forever, but it surpassed its own standards of humiliation during the Thabo Mbeki regime, when a crafty weatherman named Snuki Zikalala was charged with his master’s image control. During this era, Zikalala and his apparatchiks had an astonishing BBC moment when they outlined objectives designed to conceal its political bias, one of these being "the restoration of dignity".

Today, the executive appears to have a relationship with its staff strikingly similar to Herschelle Gibbs’s relationship with the late Hansie Cronje: mischievous orders are issued, they are ignored or forgotten, then there’s a leak about some department budget being misappropriated for a day spa in Randpark Ridge and then the chief operating officer is given a young girl as a gift by Venda chiefs, who I presume sits out the five-hour journey to Johannesburg on the back of a truck. The scale of fraudulent qualifications — and the absence of credible checks and balances — reveals why, until recently, the SABC was broke and why board attrition suffered the levels it did. But for all its poor-quality content and shameless political skewering, the institution’s pre-occupation with issues outside of the news determines that the debate that defines our time will endure unattended.

The culture of personality is partially to blame for the BBC’s position. Individuals manipulating platforms for the presentation of their own beliefs are not exclusive: SA has a number of institutions guilty of the same behaviour — chief among which is the instruction to "lead" in obscure ways — placing rhino horns on cars springs to mind — along with omnipresent demands not to use electricity and the automatic scolding when the badly maintained grid suffers one of its customary seizures.

So be grateful for episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful filmed in 1986 — that’s better than some mathematician dressed as a garden gnome wagging his finger at how bloody awful you are.

• Reader works at Arwon SA Capital Partners.