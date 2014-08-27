SA can follow US lead in studying labour dynamics

OVER the past week or so the eyes of the world’s financial markets have been on Jackson Hole, a modest resort in the mountains of Wyoming, where the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City holds its annual symposium on economic policy.

It’s not immediately obvious why the symposium, which dates back to the 1970s and has economists presenting long and complex academic papers, should have become what The Economist calls "Davos for central bankers".

Kansas City is one of several district "feds" that has an annual conference of this sort. What made Jackson Hole different, according to The Economist, is that the organisers managed to lure former US Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker to attend during the 1980s (fly-fishing was the bait ), and that in turn attracted his peers.

The by-invitation-only event became one where US Fed chairs would on occasion signal major policy shifts. This year, both Janet Yellen and European Central Bank president Mario Draghi were there, and the market hung on their every word in the hope of puzzling out their monetary policy intentions.

But if Jackson Hole matters in the world of economic policy, it was not very clear why the substance of the discussions this year should matter for SA. The theme of this year’s symposium was "Re-evaluating labour market dynamics". And while employment, or the lack thereof, is obviously of great concern for SA’s economic policy makers, the dynamics would seem to be very different in advanced countries such as the US — where the unemployment rate peaked at just more than 10% in the worst of the recession in 2009 and has now fallen to just more than 6%. Contrast that with SA’s 25% unemployment rate, which has got worse as the economy has recovered since 2009 and reflects deep structural dynamics more than it does the economic cycle.

The US Fed is one of the few central banks with a dual mandate — it is required by Congress to worry about both inflation and unemployment, targeting both "maximum employment" and stable prices. It watches the US unemployment rate very carefully as a way of judging how much "slack" there is in the economy.

But US unemployment has not behaved quite as expected in the years since the great recession, and now that unemployment has fallen and inflation started to rise, it becomes crucial for the Fed to be able to judge just where the economy is in the cycle and how to respond appropriately.

Hence this year’s focus on a subject the monetary policy makers recognised they knew little about. Most of the papers were by labour market economists who try to understand issues such as how the labour force participation rate has been affected by demographic change and changes in the nature of work, as well as by the recession itself — people give up looking for work if they have no job prospects, for example. They may return to study for the same reason, or work part-time, because that is all that’s available.

So the ageing of the baby boom generation has reduced the labour force participation rate, but that seemed to accelerate after the recession, as did the trend to part-time work, which might also reflect technological change.

In other words, the unemployment rate may be reflecting structural changes, not just cyclical ones.

But the cyclical factors may play out in unexpected ways. It all suggests that a more complex understanding of the dynamics of employment and unemployment is needed in the US, where the Fed has devised a labour market conditions index using 19 indicators.

That’s important for US policy makers trying to understand why the unemployment rate has come down faster than the economic cycle suggested.

Though the context is different, some of it is uncannily familiar to South African ears. The debate on how much of our unemployment is structural and how much cyclical — do we have "jobless growth"? — is a hot one here.

So too is the issue of "discouraged" workers who have given up applying for jobs, so that the unemployment rate may be flattered when the economy is weak, but when job prospects improve, those discouraged workers may come back in search of jobs, so that unemployment might not fall as fast as expected once the economy picks up.

So even though economists at Jackson Hole were trying to understand issues such as the 5%-6% natural rate of US unemployment since the recession — rates SA can only dream of — their debates were of some interest locally. And it would make sense for our own central bankers too to focus on understanding labour market dynamics in their quest to keep improving the way they implement monetary policy.

• Joffe is editor at large.

