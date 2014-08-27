Letter to Eskom’s new CEO from a fellow (failed) applicant

DEAR Mr Matona

As a fellow applicant, I am writing to congratulate you on your appointment as the CEO of our beloved Eskom.

Taking nothing away from your achievement — and to borrow the most popular expression in English sport — I was gutted; I was convinced I was a shoo-in. In the context of contemporary parastatal executive appointments, I considered myself overqualified — I don’t have a degree and once I even called myself "doctor" (it was on a golf course when my mobile rang in front of a furious Afrikaans fourball). Although I am uncertain of where I erred, I fear that I may have appeared inappropriate once or twice. One example: the section at the end whereby the applicant is requested to list (in the spirit of being helpful) other prospective candidates they know of. Now, this is not a normal job, so ideally suggested candidate(s) should be able to exercise a liberal perception of what is considered normal, right? So here I included names of patients I befriended during my community service punishment at Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town, but I’m not sure the honourable minister appreciated my rationale.

Last week I wrote a column about Eskom. Ordinarily the only people who write to me are enraged feminists, brand ambassadors for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) or unwittingly racist faux-environmentalists with unclipped accents who prance around in Crocs making mischief against the backdrop of Tygervalley Mall.

But even supposedly intelligent people castigated me: in one note I was described as "treacherous" — accused of calling Eskom "a failure".

This is not true. The point is that success for Eskom is unattainable (for Eskom to "succeed", it would require year upon year of uninterrupted generation, at affordable cost, the immediate resolution of Medupi and the construction of a financial model or that would limit the impact of municipality default). Even then, would Eskom be "successful" or would it just be serving its purpose, like the thousands of shelf packers or petrol attendants (I don’t see them getting bonuses)?

Either way this doesn’t mean Eskom is a failure. To accuse Eskom of being a failure, is tantamount to accusing every employee of being incompetent. My experiences of Eskom since 2002 with, among others, demand side management, grid access and Treasury, form the opposite: some of the most diligent, well-mannered and kind people in the country work for Eskom — they do not form any basis of where Eskom has failed. We know why it has, who is responsible, and we’ve witnessed how these mealie-mouthed cowards scaredy-cat their way out of accountability like Nicolae Ceausescu defending his taste in architecture.

I was hoping that the incoming CEO would have been some former rock-god figure who had orgied and drugged his way off the reservation — only to return wiser, humbler with less teeth and hair — but with sights set firmly on the top of the charts (not the Highveld Stereo charts — they are rubbish).

This is because the position itself needs to identify with the recent record of the utility. However, you are clearly one of these annoying overachievers; you hold qualifications from four countries, you have been called the greatest living director-general (outside Mavuso Msimang), you have experience in European politics and you lived in Geneva (which makes you a secret Swiss and, possibly, like an ageing rocker, just what the utility needs).

Because you are going to get it. From all angles, all day, every day, thick and fast. You will be ridiculed and criticised in the media, subjected to lifestyle audits and interference from meddling politicians and unions and environmental groups. Every single word you utter will be scrutinised, dissected, and probably misrepresented.

In an age when the concept of institutional leadership is patently vacuous across private and public spectrums, the response to your appointment is overwhelmingly encouraging (save for the unions — obviously). No better means to exploit this unexpected advantage exists than to pursue a set of elementary principles. First, destroy the festering bonus culture, secondly, whisper softly to loitering politicians and alliance partners, but let them see your club, thirdly, never, ever fall victim to this central-committee approach defined by its deference of responsibility and, finally, patience. When tested, think back to the European Union and imagine you’re watching Peter Mandelson throw a whopping tantrum because his little granola bar didn’t arrive on time or imagine you’re listening to Catherine Ashton patronisingly issue fashion advice.

Given that the parameters to Eskom’s success are naturally unfair, perhaps Samuel Beckett said it best: "Try again. Fail again. Fail better."

I cannot think of any citizen who wouldn’t wish you well. Good luck.

Yours sincerely, Simon Lincoln Reader