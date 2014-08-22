Agitators are on a precarious path to a better life

MOST of us take it as obvious that South Africa’s biggest problem is inequality. I would not want to dispute this. But if the gap between rich and poor is indeed our greatest source of instability, it expresses itself in ways that require explanation.

The vast majority of those who have taken to the streets in anger over the past two years are drawn from the seventh and eighth deciles of earners. Many of the grape workers who stoned cars and burned buildings in 2012 were better off than about 60% of South Africa’s population. So were the rock-drill operators who launched a frontal assault on the platinum industry. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa workers who struck earlier this year were in the eighth decile; they were better off than 70% of South Africans.

Why is it people from these income brackets in particular who express so much anger? They are not the best off, to be sure, but they are not the worst either.

One way of tackling the question is to talk about things — shoes, cellphones, cars, jackets. Last year, the Reserve Bank released a remarkable set of figures. Over the past two decades, real household consumption spending in South Africa has doubled. Food and utilities are taking a rapidly declining share. Spending on recreation and entertainment has more than tripled. Clothing and footwear have jumped more than fivefold. People are living new lives surrounded by things that were not around in their parents’ time. For many in the seventh and eighth deciles, I would argue, these new things represent imprisonment more than they do freedom, unhappiness more than they do pleasure.

I am working with a middle-aged man in the eastern Free State who earns R6,000 a month. He has recently fallen in love with an unemployed woman. In a show of his commitment, he bought her an iPhone and her 19-year-old son a BlackBerry. He did so on credit at a ridiculous interest rate from a dodgy lender.

I was flabbergasted. He is such a cautious and measured man. He plans so scrupulously. Why chain himself to a horrible debt for the sake of a lavish gift?

I would argue that he is paying for unemployment and has little choice but to do so. Unlike most of us who read this newspaper, he lives among the jobless. He shares their world. And so he might save and plan and exercise great prudence. But when he falls in love with an unemployed woman, he feels compelled to show his commitment by giving her things she cannot afford.

People in the seventh and eighth deciles find it hard to avoid distributing downwards. Sometimes they do it precisely while they are doing their damnedest to avoid it. They do so in slippery and uncontrollable ways: because of love, because of pride, because of rashness — because they are human.

Some go out of their way to avoid these downward distributions.

I know a young policewoman in Cape Town who moved out of Nyanga, rented a flat in the northern suburbs and sent her two children to a fee-paying suburban school.

The rent and the school fees together eat up more than two-thirds of her after-tax salary. She spends much of the rest on the gadgets and clothes and hobbies that her children ought to have if they are to live middle-class lives.

She has avoided downward distribution by removing herself from Nyanga and ploughing her income into her children.

But the costs are severe. One is the stress of investing so much in something so uncertain. She has no assets and no prospects of acquiring any. Her debts mount.

She is wagering that the money she is spending on her children will steer them into the middle class: that she will get them through university and that they will become more than police officers.

She is dreaming fiercely, but of a life that will be lived by her descendents, rather than by her.

She is, as she sees it, the sacrificial in-between generation, shepherding her family history from the township to the suburbs. It is an uncertain venture, to say the least; so much of the journey is beyond her control.

Perhaps there is so much agitation among those in the seventh and eighth deciles because they experience the full gamut of South Africa’s inequality.

They are trying to disentangle themselves from the unemployed and to reach into the bourgeoisie, and the in-between place they occupy is without certainty or comfort.

They are buying phones and shoes and clothes and school fees and books — so much more than any previous generation ever has — and yet whether these purchases are propelling them up South Africa’s class hierarchy or catapulting them back down is really impossible to judge.

Those on the up seldom get much comfort from their mobility. That they are quick to take to the streets is no surprise.

• Steinberg’s new book, A Man of Good Hope, has just been published.