THE INSIDER: Department committed to servicing summiteers

THE Department of Human Settlements has committed anew to providing "housing opportunities" rather than just building houses.

In a presentation to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu "promised a new way in the delivery of housing", according to a statement from her department.

The minister’s 100-day programme is "aimed at laying the basis for the acceleration of 1.5-million housing opportunities in the next five years".

A "housing opportunity" is not the same thing as a house: it could refer to an opportunity to get a home loan, or even to bricklayers undergoing new courses in the latest plastering techniques.

One opportunity a housing opportunity does present is the opportunity to host a summit. A National Human Settlements Indaba is planned for next month. This gathering, in Sisulu’s words as written by a spokesman, will seek "to deliberate on our challenges and possible solutions while committing ourselves towards the delivery of 1.5-million housing opportunities".

The summit will take place in some grand hotel or convention centre yet to be announced. Those attending (known as summiteers in the jargon), in the spirit of Sisulu’s "new way", will no doubt be allowed to get plastered at taxpayers’ expense.

How not to build a brand

CONSTRUCTION company Romicon, whose renovation work on a house in Alberton led to the death of seven people, is facing a serious reputation problem.

Its website may be in need of some reconstruction or even destruction, at least until its present problems are over. It states it has the passion and skills "to carry out projects to be proud of and … to leave our clients more than just satisfied with the outcome and more than willing to recommend us to friends and colleagues".

The father-and-son company aims "to have our brand recognition synonymous with quality work and proffessional (sic) integrity, whilst ensuring that the company makes a fair profit". Its website compiler’s spelling is in need of renovation: the firm wants to "promote staff that were previously disadvataged, so as to provide the oppurtunity to uplift their social economic circumstances". Professional as Romicon might be in building both houses and websites, it has its work cut out if it wants to rebuild its brand image. (Incidentally, the Insider’s spell-check urges her to replace "Romicon" with "rubicon".)

Wise words

"THE die is cast."

Julius Caesar, Roman leader (100BCE-44BCE), on crossing the Rubicon on January 10, 49 BCE.

