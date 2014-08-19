Africa needs ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ projects

CEOs around the world "are increasingly recognising the untapped potential of sub-Saharan Africa", PwC says in a report released last week.

By 2040, the continent is expected to have the biggest labour force and experience faster economic growth than any other region.

"In addition to the trends with regard to high rates of gross domestic product growth, rapid urbanisation and the so-called demographic edge, a number of other economic phenomena in the region are starting to appeal to the global investment community," says PwC economic adviser Roelof Botha. He cites significant new discoveries of mining and energy resources, in particular gold and gas; substantial investment in infrastructure and capital formation by the private sector; sustained growth in per capita incomes; and the ability of a growing number of countries to raise financing for infrastructure projects on the international capital market.

But there are problems that could slow the pace of growth. "These are issues that sub-Saharan countries have been trying to tackle for many decades with limited success: low quality of ‘hard’ infrastructure like roads and railways; inadequate ‘soft’ infrastructure like schools and universities; and growing pains arising from political, legal and regulatory institutions struggling to deal with a bigger and more complicated economy."

A report on grassroots research in 12 emerging markets, including South Africa, by Bernstein Global Wealth Management, raises a few more potential threats: wars, crime, corruption, limited access to credit and inadequate healthcare. "Economic and business growth in emerging markets is not a given," it says. "Not every country will succeed in developing a more modern economy with higher living standards for most of its people. But our research suggests that some widely cited threats can be addressed more easily and at a lower cost than most people think."

Unreliable infrastructure is a lesser threat to development, for instance. "In our view," says Bernstein, "emerging markets can leapfrog their way to modern systems. Telecommunications is one example. Many emerging markets are going from no phones to cellphones — often at relatively low cost, because they can buy transmission towers and phones with last year’s technology at very low prices."

Limited access to credit is another manageable threat. While there may be some truth in the saying that banks lend only to the rich, self-help savings schemes have flourished. "Groups of 12 to 20 people contribute the equivalent of $10 a month to a pool, from which just one can borrow each month to buy whatever he or she needs."

Inadequate healthcare is also a lesser threat "as, unlike in developed countries, life expectancy in developing countries can be significantly raised at relatively low cost, which spurs economic growth".

So what does Bernstein see as the greatest threat to growth? The quick answer: education. "While many cite war and corruption as the biggest risks to growth in emerging economies, we believe that a lack of quality education is the biggest risk.

"We think education is the key to success. Increased literacy and widespread education can transform a country’s labour force and ability to succeed as a high value-added, higher-wage economy with a significant service sector. It’s a formula that worked for the US and many European countries a century ago."

Which developing countries are at greatest risk when it comes to education? The answer lies in another Bernstein survey, this time on the quality of education in 144 countries. India and China rank high; Indonesia and Thailand are lower and South Africa is at the bottom.

"Each country faces unique challenges," says Bernstein. "In India, girls are only starting to receive equal opportunities in education, but the appetite for these opportunities is large. In SA, by contrast, many people we met paid lip service to education’s importance but showed less commitment when we asked them what they would do if they won R1m. Typically, they said that they would buy a car or quit their jobs.

"In other countries, most people told us that they would use a windfall to buy a house, send their kids to a good private school, or start a business. This finding lowers our expectations for SA’s future."

If trying to pick the likely winners among emerging economies is not daunting enough, trying to figure out which firms are likely to do best is more difficult. "We believe rapid spending growth by people in the developing world is a secular trend that will continue to spur global economic growth and corporate profits — and create huge investment opportunities in both emerging-and developed-market stocks," says Bernstein. "But you can’t figure out who will win the battles for market share and profits in emerging markets. For companies with the right products and the necessary skill in managing emerging-market chaos, the growth potential is huge."

...

SOMETIMES inequality is good for growth and sometimes it isn’t. At least that’s the conclusion of a new report from S&P Capital IQ.

"There’s a lot to digest in this exhaustive summary of existing research," Matthew Klein says in a contribution to FT Alphaville, "including a bunch of interesting data on educational attainment and research on political frictions in times of extreme inequality. But the core argument is driven by a simple relationship: while many people tend to spend most of their earnings (and often more than they earn) on goods and services, those who make a lot of money spend a large share of their income on financial assets and property. As more and more of the country’s income shifts upwards to a smaller subset of the population, everyone else is deprived of spending power at the same time as more capital is available to invest."

...

FOR those investors who are becoming increasingly worried about the markets’ latest twists and turns, here is reassuring perspective from BMO Capital Market’s Brian Belski: "It’s a normal part of investing," he says. "We expected 2014 to be a difficult year for investors to navigate as the environment transitions from macro to micro influences. In addition, we expected better performance during (the first half-year) and more challenging conditions during (the second half).

"Unfortunately, many investors have become accustomed to increasingly polarised strategist recommendations through the years, so we can somewhat understand why our more neutral near-term stance is confusing. However, based on our work and experience, all healthy bull markets require periods of ebb and flow and this is precisely how we would diagnose 2014 performance patterns. Furthermore, what continues to get lost in our discussions is that we remain bullish longer term and nothing in our work suggests a protracted or prolonged bear market is even remotely on the horizon."