Steyn versus Anderson: argument over

THERE is a myth that routinely does the rounds in the British press: the idea that English opening bowler James Anderson is on a par with South Africa’s Dale Steyn. Last Friday their captain, Alastair Cook, ensured yet another round of speculation, when he told a press conference, "No disrespect to Dale Steyn in terms of actual skill, but the way that Jimmy can swing the ball both ways I don’t think Dale does that quite as well as Jimmy, although Dale has the advantage of being able to bowl quicker. You would put both of them in the same class."

The truth, however, is that the comparison is laughable. Dale Steyn is a Lockheed Stealth bomber to James Anderson’s light commercial biplane. But still they insist. Time to bring the discussion to an end. Here, then, are the facts.

First, the most basic numbers. For the purpose of this piece, the stats used include everything up to the first innings of the current Test match England are involved in, against India.

Steyn’s overall numbers read: 75 matches; 383 wickets at an average of 22.56 and an economy rate of 3.24 runs per over. He gets a wicket every 41.7 balls and has 24 five-wicket and five 10-wickets hauls. He averages 5.11 wickets per Test.

Anderson’s numbers are as follows: 99 matches; 378 wickets at an average of 29.83 and an economy rate of 3.06 runs per over. He gets a wicket every 58.3 balls and has 16 five-wicket and two 10-wicket hauls. He averages 3.82 wickets per test.

It is amazing how those suggesting a similarity often ignore or downplay these bottom-line numbers. But really, they tell you everything you need to know. Therefore, before one gets into a more detailed analysis, the first indisputable point to make is this: Steyn’s career numbers are far superior to Anderson’s. His average is more than seven runs (or 32%) better than Anderson’s and his strike rate is a whopping 17 balls (or 40%) better. Over the course of their two careers, Steyn is on a level that only the all-time greats ever reach.

In fact, Steyn’s strike rate is so remarkable, among bowlers to have played 50 or more Tests he has no peers. His strike rate puts him significantly above Malcolm Marshall (46.7), Allan Donald (47.0), Fred Truman (49.4), Joel Garner (50.8), Richard Hadlee (50.8), Michael Holding (50.9) and Glen MaGrath (51.9). These are cricketing gods.

By way of comparison, to give you some idea of the company Anderson’s strike rate keeps, that laborious English workhorse Andy Caddick, who spent the better part of the 1990s fetching the ball from the boundary as the great Australian team of that decade mercilessly punished him, had a strike rate of 57.9. On his best day Caddick could be described as "solid".

Here are Steyn’s and Anderson’s averages against the two big superpowers of contemporary Test cricket (outside South Africa):

Australia

• Steyn: 69 wickets at 27.13 and a strike rate of 45.8

• Anderson: 77 wickets at 36.96 and a strike rate of 67.0

India

• Steyn: 63 wickets at 20.93 and a strike rate of 40.4

• Anderson: 80 wickets at 27.41 and a strike rate of 55.1

By way of interest, Anderson averages 38.05 against South Africa at a strike rate of 71.5. Steyn averages 32.63 against England at a strike rate of 56.3.

On the subcontinent, Steyn’s numbers are simply breathtaking. The ultimate test of a fast bowler is bowling on the dead tracks in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He has 84 wickets at 22.24 and an astonishing strike rate of 39.7. Remember, the subcontinent is made for spinners. Even then, the greatest subcontinent spinner of them all, Muttiah Muralitharan, only ever managed a strike rate of 53.2 on those tracks.

James Anderson has 42 wickets on the subcontinent at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 67.7. In other words, he has to bowl 28 more balls — almost five overs — more than Steyn to earn the same wicket. For fast bowlers, five overs is basically an entire spell in the sweltering Asian heat.

But those who argue in Anderson’s favour say current form is the real test. On current form he is on par with Steyn. This too is proved to be nonsense by the numbers.

Here is Steyn’s annual average for the past five years, with James Anderson’s following in square brackets:

• 2010: 21.41, strike rate 39.0 [22.96, strike rate 48.7]

• 2011: 19.57, strike rate 38.2 [24.85, strike rate 50.8]

• 2012: 29.71, strike rate 58.5 [29.50, strike rate 70.7]

• 2013: 17.66, strike rate 42.0 [31.82, strike rate 61.3]

• 2014: 19.03, strike rate 37.9 [22.89, strike rate 50.8]

It is true that Anderson is having a very good summer, largely due to the shellacking England are currently giving India, but even with his average at its lowest point in five years, in 2014, it is still almost four runs worse than Steyn’s. And his strike rate is somewhere off in the distance, about 13 balls worse. Remember, too, that Steyn earned most of those wickets in Sri Lanka, not on the seam-friendly pitches of England.

Notice also Steyn’s consistency. With the exception of 2012 he constantly hovers around or below an average of 20. Anderson is all over the place. Just because he has averaged 22 this year does not discount the possibility he could quite easily average 30 next year, as he did in 2012 and 2013. As an aside, it is interesting to note that Anderson doesn’t even have the best strike rate among English bowlers over the past five years. Stuart Broad just pips him at 56.6, to Anderson’s 56.8.

The other great test of a fast bowler is the second innings. Performing well when you bowl to a team for the second time is much harder. For one you are tired, you have an entire first innings under your belt. Second, generally, the pitch will have slowed down. Any grass on it will have worn off and whatever bounce there was in it, a vital component of fast bowling, will have diminished too.

Here again, Steyn destroys Anderson. He has 162 second-innings wickets at 23.11 and a strike rate of 42.3. Anderson has been able to muster just 140 second-innings wickets at 30.41 and a strike rate of 59.7. Basically, if you want to close a match out, you want Dale Steyn bowling.

But there is also something to be said about skill and the way in which you move the ball, which is not possible to describe using statistics. Cook’s suggestion that Anderson moves the ball both ways is true. He does do that (although not so much on the subcontinent). Steyn can move the ball both ways, but only one way to prodigious effect. But that doesn’t really tell you anything about the level of skill involved. Because what Steyn does do, relentlessly, is put the ball in the perfect place. Again, and again, and again. And that is the real skill. Anderson might move one each way but he is less disciplined. A good ball is inevitably followed by a less threatening one; or a good over by a mediocre one.

Steyn never gives you a chance to relax. Not even for a moment. He is at you all the time. Movement becomes less relevant if the ball is pitched in the wrong place. So Cook is being a bit disingenuous on that front.

And you can hardly hold Steyn’s pace against him. It’s part of the package, just like Anderson’s swing.

So, "no disrespect" to Alastair Cook but quite frankly he doesn’t know what he is talking about. Anderson has been a reliable workhorse for England, and it is true he is having a great series against India, but every series is a great series for Steyn; the man is a genius. There is a reason Anderson is always compared with Steyn, and never vice versa.

If Steyn gets 17 wickets in his next four matches, he will be the quickest fast bowler ever to 400 Test wickets. Only Muralitharan, who got there in 72 matches, will be ahead of him. Hadlee got there in 80. Those kinds of records are just not on offer for Anderson, and so history will remember him much like it does Caddick, although he might hold a more significant place if he can get to 400 wickets himself.

That, however, will be a quantitative memory. Qualitatively, people will be talking about Dale Steyn in hushed tones for decades to come.