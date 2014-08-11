UNEMBARGOED: Significant policy documents to engage with

LAST week the Presidency released its medium-term strategic framework, an outline of what it intends to do during President Jacob Zuma’s five-year term. From this, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in October will set out his medium-term expenditure framework, or the mini-budget as it is known.

Together, the two documents are probably the most significant of any government policy documents in existence. That is because nothing, and I mean nothing, happens outside of that framework, including the president’s state of the nation address.

Of course, the interpretation of what both mean is sometimes stretched beyond their limits but generally the government tries to keep within their boundaries. That is because money talks, and without money every other promise or undertaking is not worth the paper it is written on.

To create room for flexibility, key aspects of these documents are usually set out in broad, even vague language. While this is sometimes a good thing, at other times it may be a very bad thing. For instance, there is hardly ever implicit provision for the billions of rand that will be sunk into strategically positioned but poorly run state enterprises.

When they want taxpayers to rescue them they use fancy language, like "equity injection", such as the R50bn-odd Eskom is currently looking for. That helps to get it past the heads of the masses who are too busy trying to eke out a living to work out that inefficiency is costing them their bread.

I would encourage as many South Africans as possible to read the medium-term strategic framework and all such documents when they are released. The summary is not too long, just 30 pages. It is also well written. I cannot see how else citizens can effectively keep their government accountable if they do not engage at that level.

We have entered an age where there is very little room for error or complacency. Poverty, inequality, poor education, corruption and all sorts of other serious challenges are increasingly on such a scale that it is becoming criminal to lose focus on what the money collected from the wages of the rich and poor is being used for.

The National Development Plan itself has an engaged citizenry with agency as one of its goals. It simply cannot be realised if most of us continue to believe that it is merely the job of the government to make it happen.

The medium-term strategic framework also talks about the need to galvanise business to grow the economy. We shall watch with keen interest whether the government is able to lead both business and labour into a pact that guarantees a significant harvest of all the low-hanging economic fruit.

...

LOSING four columnists you wanted to keep is not easy. Tony Leon, Itumeleng Mahabane, Palesa Morudu and Pallo Jordan will no longer form part of our weekly roster of columnists, for different reasons.

In the case of the first three we have agreed to publish op-ed contributions from time to time, hopefully more regularly than circumstances ordinarily allow. They all bring incisive comment and insights to public discourse and it would have been a loss to Business Day if they were no longer to contribute to these pages.

I deal with the case of Pallo Jordan with some trepidation. There have been so many angry exchanges regarding the stories published about him in the Sunday Times that I have to set the record straight for the sake of Business Day.

Three weeks ago we did not receive his column as expected, and we could not find him when we inquired after it. The following week the same happened. I personally called him and also wrote him a text message asking him to get back to me as soon as possible. His column eventually arrived two days late, so it could not be published.

A regular columnist builds up a loyal following over time. When the column does not appear, readers begin to ask questions. We were in the position where we could not tell readers why his column had gone missing or give an indication of when we might be able to publish it again.

When the Sunday Times published its first story, I wrote to Jordan asking him to get in touch with me. I needed his version of the issue so he could assist me to reach a decision on what to do about his column.

There are those who believe the newspaper revelations are immaterial to anything.

They are wrong. They are very material, especially to institutions Jordan is associated with, like this newspaper. If we were to continue publishing his column it would be because he had given us sufficient comfort to do so.

In the absence of any response from him we took the only decision possible under the combined circumstances. His column will no longer appear in Business Day.

Around midmorning on Sunday, Jordan finally responded. He indicated that he was overseas and it would be best to discontinue his column, "for now", he said.

I am sad to lose his contribution and hope that he will be able to provide clarity soon so we can all move on.