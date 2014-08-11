STRAIGHT TALK: Abil must be rescued: here’s how

THE real problem is inequality, and we have a triple dose of it. We haven’t found a solution to the postapartheid redistribution of wealth. We haven’t delivered the liberation dividend to the broad populace. We haven’t found a sustainable solution to bank the unbanked.

The collapse of African Bank Investments (Abil) is an overdue wake-up call. It may just herald, at last, the beginning of real economic transformation. It has arrived not a moment too soon. If we learn from it, and fix it, we may just avoid the revolution that is otherwise coming.

First of all, it must be said, I have never seen so many hindsight wiseguys, so many "I told you so" analysts. Oh, really? Where were you guys when everyone was piling into the share at R30 (fully diluted) and a 7% dividend yield to boot? The darling of the JSE it was. So let’s not be dancing too merrily on others’ graves.

There are two tales to be told here — the corporate finance conundrum and the client catastrophe.

Abil has to be rescued, not for the sake of its funders or shareholders, but for the sake of its overindebted clients, and for the sake of the country.

I have no doubt the Reserve Bank will have to step in. The other banks sure as hell don’t like this stuff — they don’t have the systems, the people or the attitude to take these loan books on board. In fact, they’re some of the major suppliers of the delinquent debt books. If they’re told to get involved, they’ll provide against and immediately orphan any book dumped on their doorsteps.

Any capital provider to Abil that ranks behind the debt lenders will have to write off or stump up — they’re mostly grown-ups, so they’ll survive. Hey, the past five years have been good to the asset managers, too good. For the little guys, sorry, don’t hold your breath.

The debt providers, if they want to stay in the game, are going to have to make some serious compromises. First, they’re going to have to forget about any running yield for the next few years, say three to five. There simply won’t be enough cash from receipting to pay them interest and keep the clients going.

That won’t be all. Depending on the final write-down in the assets there seems to be precious little left even to cover the outstanding capital liabilities. Lenders will face an unpleasant cocktail of write-offs and conversions into equity, if they want to stay in at all. Who knows what the proportions might be, but once the asset side of the balance sheet is solved, the liability side is arithmetic. At this stage it’s anyone’s guess what the final mix may be. Maybe you’ll have to write off 20%, convert 30% into equity and live with a five-year interest moratorium on the rest.

We still haven’t raised any cash. Credit supply has been declining across the industry for months, in a vicious circle response to declining payment receipts — it doesn’t matter which started first. Cash will be required to meet continuing credit demand, and that’s where the new equity comes in. Is R8.5bn the number? You can bet it’ll be more. Panic begets panic.

This is not a typical recapitalisation, not a bump in the road. There is no back to "business as usual". Throw away the handbook, the rules will be rewritten.

Until now, economic inequality has been dealt with at the highest level through Black Economic Empowerment equity participation and at the lowest by microlending. Neither is a sustainable model. You can’t borrow money at a 10% interest rate to buy shares with a 3% dividend yield unless you’re in a sustained bull market. We’ve had one for five years but it won’t last forever, nor will low interest rates. Microlending only works for short periods, before compounding rates as multiples of inflation disqualify any asset yield, let alone consumption expenditure — so extending the term of the loan isn’t the answer.

So far we’ve dealt with principles of corporate finance and flawed economic models. Let’s talk about people.

Abil has about 2.5-million credit customers at various stages of precarious indebtedness in its total advances book of about R60bn. Let’s assume these people must be employed to get a loan but that they support at least three others who aren’t. Add that to the 10-million or so unemployed and you have a whole bunch of our population who are relying on social grants and the continuation of unsecured lending. They’re relying on Abil as a continuing source of funding. If Abil stops lending, it’ll be a matter of weeks before millions cannot buy bread.

That’s not a financial crisis, that’s a revolution. So, what must be done?

I can’t think of a solution that doesn’t require a complete rewrite of the role of government. Inequality simply won’t balance itself without intervention. The rich are not about to gratuitously pass their wealth to the poor — it doesn’t even happen in the movies. It will have to happen structurally, by law. Among the elements of design for an enduring solution:

• It has to — has to — be a partnership between the government and private enterprise, an equilibrium between social fairness and economic sustainability. The government should ultimately be a minority shareholder, say 30%. With the right economic model and capital structure there will be no need for debt guarantees, actual or implicit. If debt providers require them, go back to the drawing board until they don’t;

• Management must be possessed of the appropriate skills and leadership. An independent board, neither dominated by a single personality or the government, must oversee and guide. Transparency, quarterly reporting — that sort of stuff we all know and love;

• In this skittish market, the initial equity may all have to come from the government. Private enterprise will do its part by way of low coupon (maybe equal to the consumer price index) debt instruments, required by prescription, probably as a percentage of total discretionary investable assets. Another tax on the rich, but consider the alternative. Third-party capital can be raised in the market through convertible debt or preference shares, yielding a market risk-related return. Terms and timing of conversion will relate to dividend/coupon crossover points — when the dividend on the convertible matches the ordinary dividend, holders of the convertibles will have the right to convert (a dividend policy will be required). A mix of capital such as this will allow reasonably priced, repayable, sustainable loans to be made; and

• The assets of this "bank" (only if we wish to take deposits from the public as cheap funding) will mainly be investments in small businesses and purpose-specific loans.

Something like that.

Who will clear up the mess? Who will buy and collect the outstanding loan books? There is an experienced skills set out there. There are systems and metrics to work out what these nonperforming loan books are worth, and there are funds aplenty to back them. There has always been good money in garbage.

How much capital do we need? Well, if we took a one-off, similar amount to the annual R400bn social benefits budget (as initial equity) and geared that up eight times with prescribed debt and convertibles, we’d have R3.6-trillion — that’s more than enough.