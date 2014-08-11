ON THE MONEY: Reserve Bank had to step in to reduce risk

ON THE surface, the collapse of African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) represents little systemic risk. But scratch the surface and substantial risks emerge.

It is those that motivated the South African Reserve Bank to take the unprecedented step of bailing the bank out through a plan announced on Sunday.

Abil obtained 25%, or R14.1bn, of its funding from fund managers that either manage money market funds or funds with a mix of assets including cash. They do so on behalf of end clients, including individuals, companies and institutions. It is seldom put this way, but those fund managers in effect act as banks, even though they have no licence to, and hold no capital to underpin the risks they take. They accept "deposits" from clients and then use those deposits to fund banks in return for a yield — hence their role has come to be called "shadow banking".

The fund managers put the cash in banks by taking paper from them such as negotiable certificates of deposit. These are quite different from other forms of funding instruments such as equity and bonds.

Abil’s normal shares and preference shares saw their value fall dramatically. Its bonds declined about 20%. But money market instruments are not traded and so their prices do not adjust. They are also held on terms, with the average fund having an average duration of about 90 days (so it is only able to exit the funding commitments with banks after that term). A R100 deposit remains a R100 deposit even if the bank is in trouble. The problem is if you are a client invested in a money market fund, you can draw your R100 out immediately, even though the fund manager cannot recall the deposits he/she has made in turn with the banks.

Large corporations, institutions and individuals park their cash in money market funds to get a reasonable yield. Most funds pay about 6%, which is more than those clients can get from their banks. The systemic problem is not a run on Abil, but a run on money market funds. Those funds collectively fund R56bn of the banking system, with fund managers putting in another R200bn via other types of funds. That is out of the total liabilities of the banking system of R2.9-trillion. It would be no tsunami, for sure, but it would be a rather large tidal wave for the system.

Abil, in fact, was very successful in minimising its liquidity risk — the duration of its liabilities (bonds and other funding) exceed its assets (loans). That is why it has not faced a run that would normally devastate another bank in its position.

But the shadow banking system has absorbed the liquidity risk that used to sit in banks. A run on money market funds would be a large headache. Abil holds R2.3bn from money market unit trusts, which is only about 5% of money market funds’ total exposure, with the rest to other banks, but the end clients of money market funds can avoid any haircut if they are first out the door.

The Reserve Bank announced on Sunday was that such creditors will be offered a 10% haircut to stay in the good bank that it intends to create with the bad assets stripped out. But there are some mind-twisting issues about how fund managers will translate those into a loss for their end clients. Read the fact sheet of any money market fund and there is not word about credit risk. Legally, large corporate money market investors may well challenge fund managers who attempt to force them to absorb the haircut.

The fundamental problem is that money market instruments are over the counter (OTC). That means they are not traded on a market. OTC instruments played a big role in the financial crisis for exactly this reason: it is hard to detect problems with the instruments because there is no visible public market to act as a pressure valve. Financial markets are a vital information source that tell everyone when things are not all okay.

Abil’s future is now in the hands of its curator, who has a Herculean task to negotiate with all the bank’s creditors. Bondholders and holders of money market instruments must decide whether or not to accept a hair cut, or fight. No doubt some hedge funds will try the latter route.

Those who accept it will end up as creditors to the new good bank that will be left once the Reserve Bank absorbs the bad assets. It will, for now, be managed by the curator, a first for the South African banking system and one that is going to face some serious commercial challenges. The good bank will have to keep the doors open and keep new loans being written in order for it to have any chance of long-term viability.

As staff will be demoralised, with many exposed to the bank’s share incentive scheme, the commercial challenge might well be an even bigger one than negotiations with creditors.

But the Reserve Bank has done well to intervene forcefully. As with every bank collapse there are regulatory lessons to be learnt. The most obvious one is to amend rules governing money market funds. The success of the curatorship will test if the Reserve Bank has made the right choice in trying to split the bank in two.