How Jacob Zuma thrives in chaos

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma announced his new executive on May 25 2014, containing within it his new Cabinet. The tendency was to analyse this as an event within itself, as it followed a general election.

But for all intents and purposes, it was his seventh executive reshuffle since he first took office as president in 2009. Seen from that perspective, he has made a staggering 101 changes to his executive in five years — a breathtaking recipe for chaos and instability, and a condition under which he would appear to thrive.

President Zuma’s seven executive reshuffles have taken place as follows:

• May 10 2009: First executive.

• October 31 2010: Second executive (26 changes; nine ministers; 17 deputies).

• October 24 2011: Third executive (nine changes; four ministers; five deputies).

• June 12 2012: Fourth executive (eight changes; four ministers; four deputies).

• October 3 2012: Fifth executive (two changes; two ministers).

• July 9 2013: Sixth executive (nine changes; five ministers; four deputies).

• May 25 2014: Seventh executive (47 changes; 23 ministers; 24 deputies).

All in all, he has made 47 changes to ministerial positions and 54 to deputy ministerial positions.

* Click here for a table setting the changes, blue indicates a change.

As a result of all this pandemonium, only 12 members of the executive have retained their position for five years. These are Zuma himself, Angie Motshekga, Enver Surty, Ebrahim Patel, Aaron Motsoaledi, Blade Nzimande, Zoe Kota-Fredericks, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Gugile Nkwinti, Gert Oosthuizen, Thokozile Xasa and Rob Davies. Of those 12, only six are ministers.

There are 35 national departments and 29, or 83%, of those have different ministers to five years ago.

But if you go further into the numbers, the full extent of the instability is revealed.

• The average life span of an executive is 261 days (from May 10 2009, to May 25 2014)

• The executives have lasted 13 months, 12 months, eight months, five months, 10 months and 11 months, respectively. The seventh is obviously still in place.

• At its worst, this kind of confusion becomes fantastical. The Department of Communications, for example, has had five ministers and four deputies in five years. In other words, a minister a year.

• There are 74 members of Zuma’s executive, including the president and the deputy president. There were 64 in 2009. So he has created an additional 10 positions.

• Prior to Zuma taking over as president, under Kgalema Motlanthe there were 29 national departments. Zuma has created an additional six.

But there is a broader context still. As of August 2013, 114 different directors-general have served in either permanent or acting capacities since Zuma first came to office. Their average life span is just 15 months, or 450 days.

If one adds the two overarching figures together, it comes to 225 changes to the top three positions at the apex of any national department: The minister, the deputy minister and the director-general.

In August, I wrote in the Sunday Times: “Typically, a director-general serves a three-or five-year contract. When that contract expires, an acting director-general is appointed from inside the department to manage the transition. Ideally, that period should be minimal, as an expiring contract can be planned for ahead of time and a replacement found.

But, under President Zuma acting directors-general have served approximately 300 months, as many directors-general have been fired or suspended and poor planning has often resulted in no suitable replacement being found in time. The constant changing suggests administrative turmoil. The Department of State Security, for example, retained the services of an acting director-general for 32 months or just under three years.”

Nothing, it would appear, is permanent.

The obvious point is that this is simply not how you run an effective national administration. You cannot properly deliver services if those people in key positions change so radically every year. It is simply not tenable. It fosters insecurity and a lack of commitment, and institutional knowledge is wiped out faster than it can be accumulated.

But the less obvious point is the more interesting one. It is fascinating to watch the media study this phenomenon. The assumption seems to be that Zuma is constantly searching for the perfect formula, and so almost every decision is analysed case by case. “Is so-and-so the right person for the job?” everyone seems to ask. But perhaps, given the facts, we are all asking the wrong question. Certainly the evidence suggests that Zuma’s goal is not to find the right person but rather to create an environment in which no one is certain of anything.

Perhaps this is his style. Zuma is no Josef Stalin but he might well have taken a leaf out of the man’s book. Stalin perfected the idea of administrative uncertainty.

He did back it up with death and torture, admittedly, but the principle appears to be the same: reduce government to a political lottery, where every member is absolutely beholden to your every whim. Cross the leader and get crossed off a list. No one is safe and, as a result, everyone relies on the centre of power. It is typical of a man who thinks more like a chief than a commander in chief.

Of course, the consequence of all this is that actual service delivery goes out the window. But then it would appear service delivery is just a pretence for Zuma. His real objective, with any executive, is to send a clear signal everything will inevitably change in about 260 days — so show the proper loyalty and respect, or you will next.

Zuma thrives in chaos. It is how he survives. The last thing he wants is stability because, with that, individuals are able to entrench their power and create a power base in turn. No stability means no chance to forge a reputation or augment a position.

The point is to create uncertainty in people’s minds. You could be out, you could be demoted or you could be reshuffled. It matters not to Zuma. The status of any given portfolio plays into this: you might continue as a minister, but arts and culture is not police. He appears to squeeze every advantage out of all of these mechanisms.

In turn, no doubt there is an element of patronage involved too. But Zuma giveth and Zuma taketh away. Any new department or ministerial position would appear just a carrot. The more influential people he can tie to him in this way and make dependant on his patronage, the more power and influence he is able to weave; for the trappings of executive office and with them everything from bodyguards to ministerial houses, are enticing indeed and Zuma wastes no time making sure this particular trough is stocked full.

On the facts, it would seem we generally give Zuma too much credit. We continue to ascribe the best intentions to any reshuffle. Whether we agree with the appointment or not, the question we repeatedly and mistakenly ask is: “Has Zuma made the right decision?”

Actually, it matters not a jot how the person performed or is capable of performing. What matters to Zuma is keeping the merry-go-round turning. Where will it stop? Nobody knows. And in that simple question, so much of inexplicable power resides.