Battle for Britain’s heritage: more than merely protecting the past

AS THE annual summer tourist invasion gets under way in Scotland, wannabe Bravehearts have a new place to go. In March, a state of the art history centre opened at the spot where the Battle of Bannockburn took place 700 years ago between Scottish and English troops.

The project claims to be the first in the world to use sophisticated motion sensors to teach history (visitors are beset by electronic whizzing arrows to get that authentic 1314 experience). As such, it is something of a triumph for the Scottish government and the Heritage Lottery Fund, which invested £5m and £4.1m respectively.

“It takes the visitor experience to a new level using cutting-edge technology,” enthuses Colin McLean, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund Scotland, who hopes this will enable Bannockburn to be “a significant international tourist destination and a valuable education resource”.

Bannockburn provides another lesson, too. Those running the site insist they built it as a “neutral” educational centre. But history is never neutral — least of all when Scotland is about to vote on independence. So, unsurprisingly, the visitor centre has sparked numerous tussles, not just about how that sensitive history is portrayed — but about who should get to decide.

It is just one small example of a bigger challenge now hanging over Britain’s “heritage” sector, which is estimated to generate about £26bn of revenue each year. I would bet most visitors to stately homes, churches or ancient stone circles never pay much attention to how these sites are funded, selected or run. After all, the point of heritage is that it exudes an air of permanence and inevitability.

But that timeless façade conceals ferment. Two decades ago Sir John Major, the former prime minister, made the striking decision to create the National Lottery — or state-run gambling unit — and use some of the proceeds for a Heritage Lottery Fund. Since then, the fund has dispersed about £5bn to 35,000 projects, usually in conjunction with investment from charities and academic and government bodies.

Heritage funding

While this system has worked fairly well, it is grappling with at least three challenges. First, heritage funding in the UK is being squeezed sharply. Second, there is increasing debate about how heritage could — or should — be defined. Along with stately homes, churches, etc, the Heritage Lottery Fund thinks it should cover live events, such as plays, poetry readings and dance. Some observers want it to include natural heritage — waterfalls, moorlands and cliffs.

As the definition of heritage widens dramatically, this raises another issue: who should define and control it? In the past, this was usually done by elites. But popular trust in institutions and experts is slipping, and social media has given the public a tool for democratic — if not cacophonous — self-expression. History is no longer defined by experts; it can be shaped by ordinary people on Twitter.

To its credit, the people running the Heritage Lottery Fund are aware of this. Last month I took part in a conference in London where Dame Jenny Abramsky, the fund’s chairwoman, called for a rethink of how the heritage sector defines its mission and funding sources. This produced debate over questions such as whether heritage bodies should become more consolidated or decision-making be decentralised. It also generated a showcase of how heritage can move into cyberspace: one of the most innovative projects the fund has recently backed is an online archive of folk memories of the First World War, accessible via social media.

As the experiments heat up, the question of who should control heritage becomes more intense. Should it be the government? Rich donors? Unelected officials running quasi-independent bodies? Or all three? And, more important, is there a way to get ordinary people involved — not just as visitors but as creators of heritage? It is an issue to ponder the next time you visit a historic site — with or without those electronic (and political) arrows whizzing around Bannockburn.

