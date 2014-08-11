A dwelling place for the hypocrisy of the big five

IT IS said that all politics is domestic, which, I suppose, is the reason why powerful governments in the world are not moved by human suffering when a sense of compassion may constitute a threat to "the national interest".

It is said also that multilateral institutions such as the United Nations (UN) exist to inoculate the human race against the possibility of human conflict at a grand or global scale.

In other words, because of international bodies such as the UN, never shall it be that millions of human lives will be lost to senseless conflicts such as the First and Second World Wars, and never shall it be that "passing bells" will toll for "these who die as cattle" because of "the monstrous anger of the guns" and "the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle".

In short, never shall it be that poets, as was the case with First World War poets such as Wilfred Owen, will be so moved by the horrors of war to write in beautiful rhyme and alliteration.

It is now a hundred years since the first shot was fired in the Great War but world events since then amount to incontrovertible evidence that the idea of "the lessons of history" is more mythical than real.

Further evidence is the crises in Syria and Ukraine as well as the war on Gaza.

The gap between the pious indignation of world leaders and the reality of the horrors that are visited upon the rest of humanity because of their political choices and their geostrategic and economic interests has never been wider. The painful irony is that the UN has become a dwelling place for their hypocrisy.

The narrow interests of the permanent members of the UN Security Council have no better a comfort-zone than the Security Council itself, a place where international peace and human security are at odds with the narrow interests of its five permanent members, the US, Britain, France, China and Russia. The Security Council has become a place where hypocrisy revolves between the permanent members depending on which interests are to be promoted or are under threat.

It is because interests have become more important than human lives that the permanent members tend to reduce the raison d’etre of the Security Council to the power of the veto.

In the Ukrainian crisis, Russia uses it in defence of its allies in the east of the country.

In the Middle East, the US uses it in defence of the Israeli government, and in Syria, the Russians use it to prop up an oppressive and murderous regime. In short, the veto is, to the permanent members, as potent a weapon as the guns and bombs of Gaza, Syria and Ukraine.

It is partly for this reason that calls have been made for the reform of the UN system, especially the Security Council. The suggestion is that the expansion of the Security Council must happen in recognition of the fact that the world has changed, and in support of the imperative of creating a global order that is more just, equitable and fair.

Some proposals relate also to the need to extend the veto mechanism to more countries or regions of the world. What the many debates about this subject still need to resolve is the possibility that the fact that all politics are domestic does not mean that, in the domestic arena, the interests of so-called ordinary citizens are paramount when leaders make foreign policy choices.

In addition, the United Nations has become a multilateral institution through which unilateral interests and agendas may be given the appearance of legitimacy.

Therefore, I still maintain that the moral high ground is a vacant plot in the realm of international relations and engagement, a situation that is reinforced by the fact that foreign policy is something that happens between states from which the "ordinary citizen" is excluded despite the fact that it is something that happens to people in the form of human tragedy.

Citizens of those countries that are permanent members of the Security Council must begin to challenge and break ranks with their governments in the interest of all of humankind.

• Matshiqi is an independent political analyst.