THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Here’s a bank. Is the state Abil to run it?

NOW, where was I? The state we’re in? In many ways the second administration of President Jacob Zuma seems almost as loopy as the first one. Who’d have thought...?

Sharing seems to be the new fad. Farmers will share half their land with their workers (though the state will thoughtfully hold on to the assets handed over). Rich schools will share their facilities with poor ones. Well-managed private hospitals will share the patients with which poorly run state hospitals can’t cope.

Wherever there’s a short cut to running education, land reform or hospitals properly you can bet on Zuma’s ministers taking it.

This is not to complain. In its new iteration I want this column to make a contribution to fixing what’s wrong in SA.

Not everything is broken. Leon Louw, who writes a magnificent and regular column on the op-ed pages of this newspaper, listed some earlier this week. Black household income has more than doubled since 1994. Between 1996 and 2012, black disposable income rose from R161bn to R756bn. Black personal incomes have risen 300%. We know this because the government has stuck with detailed race classification in order to track the progress of its economic transformation.

And, as Louw pointed out, it isn’t necessarily in its interests to trumpet the progress it has made. The better it actually does, the less it has with which to hit the old-order white business establishment on the head.

One thing it really hasn’t gotten right, though, seems to be in clearing the difficulties many poorer and probably less connected black people have in persuading the big commercial banks to fund their business ideas.

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, despite his obvious connections, has discovered the same thing, to his cost, as the big banks have turned down funding approaches he has made as he tries, along with his brother, to enter the private sector as an investor.

In this week’s Financial Mail cover story he repeats a call he made in an interview with me on Business Day TV for the state to own a big commercial bank.

Some of you may snigger that buying out Standard Bank or Nedbank is an awfully expensive way to get Mboweni a loan. But he has a point.

The only problem (apart, that is, from the difficulty of being able to imagine the state — particularly this state — running a bank properly) is that it would cost too much. Standard Bank’s market capitalisation on the JSE on Thursday was roughly R232.6bn. Nedbank was worth around R121.5bn.

Out of the blue, however, comes an opportunity: African Bank. In May it was worth more than R12bn. On Thursday it was worth just R1bn, as its share, and its CEO, tanked after yet another disastrous trading statement. If the state were to buy it, and was smart enough to find a CEO to save it and give him or her a clear mandate to service transformation, then why not?

Abil’s problems seem to have started with its acquisition of the furniture retailer, Ellerines, in 2010. This meant that instead of lending you money to buy things, like a normal bank might, it would first sell you the thing and then lend you the money to pay for it.

But cut off Ellerines and you have a bank directly in touch with the market for which the state wants to create access to finance. The fact that this market is also the African National Congress’s core political constituency could, conceivably, be the best guarantee that it would be run prudently.

...

I AM at a loss to explain why the new Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, should dismiss speculation about the possible break-up of Eskom on the grounds that, to quote some reports, it is central to the government’s developmental agenda.

If "development" trumps debate about politically uncomfortable propositions then the future breaking up of Eskom should most surely be at the centre of debate. It should not be an uncomfortable idea. Eskom is quite easily the single biggest barrier to development that we face.

It is just a fact now that it cannot provide the power the economy needs in order to grow. Given that, it surely cannot be allowed to hold a monopoly on base power generation. It is killing us.

It may not be Eskom’s fault, I know. Political interference has badly hobbled it and excellent managers have left. But now Eskom should be forced to slim down, make a profit and compete with new private sector base-load power generators. These should be given every assistance to get up and running.

An independent body, which already exists, would buy power for the network and, with tariffs where they are now, if a supplier’s costs are under control, big new power stations should be a sustainable proposition.

Just sitting on the problem would mean throwing good money after bad.

...

A YEAR ago I was diagnosed a type 2 diabetic. I had been skirting the danger zone for months but having an endocrinologist tell it you to your face is a bit of a shock. I was determined to reverse the diagnosis, which would mean forcing down the HbA1c levels in my blood samples to at least below the official type 2 threshold.

So I started the so-called "Tim Noakes" diet. I have been quite strict about it but I drink and eat pretty much what I like. I take Pilates classes. I have not felt hungry since I started avoiding sugar and high-carb foods last September.

A week ago, almost 20kg lighter, I had my blood tested again and the results sent to the same endocrinologist who, when I walked through the door, seemed surprised both at my appearance and the results on her desk. My HbA1c is now utterly normal. I am no longer diabetic.

So forgive me if I declare myself a Noakes fan. I read so many attacks on him I often wonder where they come from. Surely the medical profession isn’t just as childish as, say, the media? As far as I can tell, Noakes is quite clear that his diet is for people of a certain type — the so-called insulin-resistant type.

It is probably just as well that Noakes will soon no longer occupy the position of the Discovery Professor of Sports Science at the University of Cape Town. His advice and Discovery’s are dangerously at odds with each other. In July I took the Vitality age test on the Discovery website. It said I was 70 (I’m 61) and advised me to eat more carbs and lift weights. Thanks, but no thanks. I want to live.