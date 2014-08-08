Politicking drives a week of odd coincidences

IT HAS been a week of strange coincidences. First, the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League revisited its position on gender and leadership. Just last October, league president Dr Angie Motshekga reaffirmed established policy that the movement is not ready for a female president. "We know the ANC," she observed, "and no one wants to go into a futile battle." But, less than a year later, everything has changed. Senior league leaders now argue that the time for a woman president has come. The only problem is that all the credible candidates come from KwaZulu-Natal. What a coincidence!

Second, recently elected treasurer-general, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Wednesday that public servants paying a "levy" to the liberation movement were doing so voluntarily and not in exchange for their jobs. Mkhize complained that journalists have called up officials, up to the level of director-general, to ask them what share of their salaries they pay to the movement.

"The ANC," Mkhize thundered, "categorically rejects any attempt to link voluntary and unconditional financial contributions by members, supporters and sympathisers of the ANC to the acquisition or retention of any jobs in the public sector."

It will be a real surprise if all DGs are paying this levy, and if they are all, by chance, paying the same amount. If it transpires that this practice originated in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial administration that Mkhize previously headed, that will be an even more remarkable coincidence.

Third, City Press reported last weekend that the Chinese Communist Party is planning to build an ANC Central Party School on a 133-acre farm on the banks of the Vaal River. At a meeting between Chinese ambassador Tian Xuejun and ANC representatives who included Mkhize, the liberation movement reportedly requested a fraternal investment of $75m (R800m) to fund the purchase of the land and the construction of the school.

The ANC’s secretary-general, Dr Gwede Mantashe, apparently denied these reports. But arts and culture minister Dr Nathi Mthethwa — whose real job is head of ANC political education and who rose through the KwaZulu-Natal political machine — reportedly confirmed that talks were under way: "The Chinese Communist Party are our friends," he observed. "We talked them through our plans and they approve of the school."

Finally, there is the Sunday Times’s claim that the ANC’s most prominent intellectual, Dr Pallo Jordan, does not appear to have a doctorate after all.

Presumably Jordan’s qualifications were unquestioned for so many years because he is the epitome of a political historian: deeply well-read but occasionally unaccountably long-winded. Unlike other ANC intellectuals — Blade Nzimande and Essop Pahad come to mind — Jordan was usually temperate and nuanced in his interventions in public debate.

Some ANC activists may have supposed that Jordan once qualified as a doctor of chiropody. Or they may have believed that if deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has honorary doctorates from the universities of Massachusetts, Cape Town, Lesotho, KwaZulu-Natal, and the University of the North, surely Jordan must have at least one?

There are many rumours circulating about the timing and source of the revelations.

The ANC used professional intelligence operatives to vet its parliamentary candidates earlier this year and such a check may have picked up discrepancies in Jordan’s record.

The one-time doctor was also seen fraternising with businesspeople during French president Francois Hollande’s nuclear-related state visit to SA last year. Has Jordan become involved in business dealings and associated factional politics?

The truth may be more prosaic. Jordan was a relentless critic of President Jacob Zuma, and backed Kgalema Motlanthe and Tokyo Sexwale in their ill-fated bids to displace him in 2012. Perhaps he is merely the latest in a long line of Zuma’s antagonists to wake up one morning and find himself, suddenly, without a political future.

• Butler teaches politics at the University of Cape Town.