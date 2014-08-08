Cosatu’s influence over the ANC is often overstated

THE African National Congress (ANC) is often urged to cut ties with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party.

I disagree with this but believe Cosatu’s influence in the alliance is not what it was and that we are likely to see a further shift in the relationship between the party and the federation.

Often the federation’s influence over the ANC is overstated. Cosatu’s mantra that the ANC is a party with a bias towards the working class and the poor misses the point that this bias is not only towards Cosatu.

Next week, Cosatu will hold a special central executive committee meeting in which it will receive a report from the ANC task team mediating its bitter factional fight. The ANC team has been meeting Cosatu affiliates and leaders over the past few months in a bid to quell the internal warring which has paralysed the federation over the past two-and-a-half years.

Recently, the ANC has ignored Cosatu. On Thursday, the government launched its medium-term strategic framework — a plan for the next five years — which centres on aligning policy with the National Development Plan. The plan — sections of which Cosatu has balked at — will be implemented in three staggered phases.

The Employment Tax Incentive Act was passed and has been in effect for months, despite the loud and vociferous opposition to it by the federation.

Labour brokers were not banned — as Cosatu demanded — but regulated.

E-tolls on Gauteng highways were implemented, again despite the federation’s opposition.

The debate on strike ballots, which were removed from the amendments to the Labour Relations Act at Cosatu’s behest, has been reignited and is gaining traction.

Lately, the federation has been glaringly absent from public debates whereas in the past it would have taken centre stage. It is unclear whether a resolution to Cosatu’s internal impasse will emerge from the ANC’s mediation process — the federation remains free to accept or reject the recommendations put forward by the party.

Either way, the federation is set to lose its largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which has taken a resolution to form a Movement for Socialism, or workers’ party, to contest future elections.

Whether Numsa is expelled — which is likely — or walks away, it will have a dramatic effect on the federation and, in turn, on its role in the alliance.

This is not necessarily a bad thing as it may give what is left of the federation the opportunity to rebuild itself and correct the steady erosion which took hold long before the current factional fights bubbled to the surface.

Its affiliates are in dire need of renewal, from the once-powerful National Union of Mineworkers down to smaller unions.

The labour registrar has placed the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union on notice that it will be deregistered within 60 days unless it provides salient reasons why this should not happen.

This union is a prime example of the rot which has set in. Allegations of corruption, an erosion of internal democracy and the failure of leaders to properly run the union’s finances have led to its current state.

Cosatu said last year that it was intervening in the situation but the union continues to disintegrate.

The South African Municipal Workers Union is also facing crippling divisions and allegations of corruption against its top brass.

A union to counter Numsa is now being formed. It already claims to be affiliated to Cosatu, even though Numsa remains in the fold. This alone violates Cosatu’s principle of one union, one sector — but then those behind the new union are aware that Numsa is unlikely to remain within the federation for much longer.

Numsa may take with it members and sections of other unions that align more closely with its ideological stance. After its departure, Cosatu will be closer to the ANC and more easily convinced to toe the party line.